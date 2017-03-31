Trending

Creative Assembly Announces 'Total War: Warhammer II'

By

Creative Assembly is back with another game in its trademark Total War series. However, it’s not a real-world historical setting. Instead, the studio opted to return to the mythical world of Warhammer with a debut trailer for Total War: Warhammer II.

In this second game, you’ll have new races to choose from such as High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and an unnamed fourth group. You can wage war and conquer the known world, which includes the continents of Ulthuan, Naggaroth, The Southlands, and Lustria. However, the main objective of the game isn’t to conquer the entire world. This time around, a looming Giant Vortex, which was initially meant to destroy a demonic invasion and suppress the Winds of Magic throughout the world, is up for grabs. You have to be the first race to reach it and destroy it to prevent further damage or use it as a weapon against opposing races. In addition to that, you still have to play the game like previous installments in the franchise, so you’ll need to conquer cities, build armies, and manage your empire.

This is the second game in a planned trilogy from Creative Assembly, and while you don’t need to play the original Total War: Warhammer, those who own it will have some new content to use in the second game. In the weeks following the release of Total War: Warhammer II, the studio will add new content in the form of a massive campaign map, which is a combination of the Old World (the map of Total War: Warhammer) and the New World (from Total War: Warhammer II). You can also choose to play the new campaign on the Old World or New World separately. To top it all off, any race you own from the first game, including those from downloadable content, will be playable in the sequel’s campaign.

As far as naval battles are concerned, it will only happen in the game as an autoresolve feature, so you can’t control your forces while they’re fighting at sea. For multiplayer, you can play as any race you own from the first and second game, and you can participate in a two-player cooperative campaign because each race features two Legendary Lords. Once again, you’ll be able to use the Assembly Kit to create your own mods for the new game, which will also support the Steam Workshop. A specific release date for the game wasn’t provided, but it’s slated to come out sometime this year.

NameTotal War: Warhammer II
TypeStrategy, Fantasy
DeveloperCreative Assembly
PublisherSega
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyN/A
Release Date2017
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • marto900 31 March 2017 20:00
    So, total war warhammer plus dlcs plus "total war warhammer 2" is how much?
    Reply
  • MusenMouse 31 March 2017 20:44
    Did some quick math and the it comes out to about $185 without tax. This assumes you pay full price for the first game and get all dlc's including the chaos warrior pack. Hopefully the first game comes down in price a bit, along with the dlc's, but I have not seen any indications of the price dropping.

    Oh and I am also assuming that the 2nd game is full price at $60. It will be interesting to see how Creative Assembly price it.
    Reply
  • marto900 31 March 2017 20:49
    Lol u even did the math, well thats my answer to why i wont be buying this game, i already got total war warhammer, and i already have enough dlcs, on shogun total war, waiting for the next real game.
    Reply
  • The Paladin 31 March 2017 20:52
    Ill consider it when they start showing some "actual gameplay"
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 31 March 2017 20:52
    A possible relative of Jabba the hut on a mobile anti gravity throne, commanding creatures resembling evolved, upright combat alligators, made it into the game somehow? Far out! =P
    Reply
  • MusenMouse 31 March 2017 23:14
    19501443 said:
    Lol u even did the math, well thats my answer to why i wont be buying this game, i already got total war warhammer, and i already have enough dlcs, on shogun total war, waiting for the next real game.

    Well if the game comes at a price of $30-40, Warhammer 2 would probably sell pretty well. At a full release price of $60 though, it would be a hard sell for me. I am curious to see if there are any gameplay improvements like formations and such.

    One thing I think could use a lot of improvement is more lore and story. I am not very familiar with the Warhammer universe so after I play I feel a little empty not knowing why I just wiped out the Vampire faction, or understanding the somewhat vague decisions the game throws your way every few turns for buffs and debuffs to your kingdom and armies.
    Reply
  • rag116 31 March 2017 23:38
    I have over 700 Hrs in Warhammer I so ya i like the game and have know problem paying $60, heck you can blow that in a few hrs of dumb stuff.
    Reply
  • tamalero 01 April 2017 04:43
    plus some other races? so Skaven ?
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 01 April 2017 23:07
    Why didn't they just make this a stand alone expansion like Dark Crusade? That's pretty much what this is anyways.
    Reply