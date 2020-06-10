TSMC Is Still Hoping the US Won't Ban Sales to Huawei

TSMC’s company chairman said at an annual general meeting Tuesday that it could quickly replace client Huawei if the U.S. federal government's ban on selling to the Chinese company’s chip division goes through, according to Reuters .

This, in turn, means that TSMC might be planning to fight to keep Huawei, and that its spot could still be unclaimed.



This news comes on the wake of a continued trade war between the U.S and China, during which the U.S. blacklisted Huawei over supposed security concerns with the Chinese telecommunications company. This prevented domestic companies from shipping to Huawei without a specialized license, but recently the U.S. sought to expand the Huawei ban to foreign companies by requiring any foreign manufacturers who use U.S. chipmaking equipment to also acquire a license before supplying to Huawei.



The new foreign Huawei ban is set to take effect within 120 days , which leaves companies scrambling to either adjust or gain leniency. TSMC, for instance, is now working to open a 5nm fab in Arizona , which could strengthen ties with the U.S. government enough help get its Huawei ban lifted.