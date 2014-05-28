PC Version of Watch Dogs Launch Issues: Update Drivers

Ubisoft confirmed on Tuesday that the company is currently facing issues with the authentication services for Watch Dogs, the just-released open-world action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Montreal. The company reports via Twitter that players will probably experience long delays when trying to log in.
Reports began to surface this morning saying that many players can't log in, they can't download the game, or they're getting an error from Uplay stating that it has "detected an unrecoverable error." Even one of our own sources trying to play the game was stuck on 100 percent download for about half an hour before download completion.
"We're still working on fixing our server authentication issues. Stay tuned," the company reported just an hour ago.
But downloading isn't the only issue Watch Dogs is having. According to our own Niels Broekhuijsen, he had missing textures after installing the game. All he saw were blank polygons that were fixed by turning the AA down to free up some of the VRAM, which also "drastically" improved performance.
"Aiden's face was [completely] black, like he was wearing a mask, but wasn't," he told me.
This report from Game Debate tells of a dreaded BSOD (0xa0000001). This happens on machines that may not have the latest AMD drivers installed on the machine. Other suggestions for this error include unplugging the gamepad before launching Watch Dogs, or disabling SLI mode if you're a GeForce customer.
Next is this report from SegmentNext, which has a longer list of problems plaguing the PC version. The list includes audio skipping, crashing after the logo screen, frame skipping while driving vehicles, a DirectX 11 error, sluggish controllers, a black screen with no audio, and more. There's even an error if you're playing the game on Windows Vista (SP1 needed).
To combat FPS drops, stuttering and frame skipping, players are encouraged to update their drivers to the following:
- Nvidia GeForce 337.88 WHQL (can also use GeForce Experience and update the profile too)
- AMD Catalyst 14.6 Beta (promises 25 percent boost in performance)
