USB Overload: Portwell Motherboard Has 20 USB Ports

Do you need 20 USB ports? If so, Portwell has you covered with its new PEB-9783G2AR motherboard that comes equipped with (that's right) 20 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Surprisingly, the PEB-9783G2AR supports all 20 of it's USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports natively. That means there are no fancy gizmos like splitters or hubs, so you'll get the full bandwidth of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface on all USB ports. Of course, there are compromises; both chipsets support up to eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and 4 USB 2.0 ports natively. Presumably, to get to 20 USB ports, Portwell used the chipset lanes dedicated to 6 of the SATA ports and repurposed them to USB ports (there are only two SATA3 ports available).

Portwell positions the motherboard for server and workstation workloads. As such, it comes with an Intel W480E or Q470E chipset that supports 10th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 CPUs, including the 10th Gen Xeon W family of CPUs. However, the board doesn't support all CPUs from the 10th Gen Core and Xeon W Family - you're limited to a peak of 10 cores and an 80W TDP.

The board supports up to 128GB of DDR4-2666MHz memory, and as usual with server boards, it supports ECC memory. Portwell uses its FlexATX form factor, which is a mix of both ATX and microATX specifications that Portwell designed for rackmount servers and 1U racks.

PEB-9783G2AR Rear I/O (Image credit: Portwell)

The rear I/O also includes two RJ45 Ethernet ports, audio, two DP 1.4 ports, and one HDMI port.

Why would you need 20 USB ports? Well, for a typical consumer, it's the definition of overkill. But the 20 USB ports can be a huge advantage for miners that want to run up to 20 GPUs from a single motherboard, and they would need fewer USB to PCI-E adapters to do so.

There's no word on pricing or availability at the moment. Given this a server board, we wouldn't expect it to be on consumer stores like Newegg anytime soon, either. However, you can ask for a price quote on the product page.