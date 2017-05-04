Trending

Valve Makes Changes To Steam Gifting System

Sending games as gifts through Steam is nothing new, but Valve made some changes to the feature that should make it easier for you to send games to your friends and family.

For starters, you can buy a gifted game months in advance and then have it sent to the recipient at a specified date. This lets you to buy the game when it’s on sale, which saves you money, and then you can send it to a friend or family member at some point in the future. If, for some reason, the gift recipient declines the gift, the purchase cost for the game is refunded to you. In the past, declining a gift meant that the game would go back to the buyer’s inventory.

In most cases, the new system should work with any Steam user, regardless of where they live in the world. However, there are instances when you won’t be able to give gifts to other Steam users, such as when the recipient lives in a different country and the game’s price is widely different between the two geographical locations. Valve didn’t declare specifically what amount would constitute a substantial enough price difference, but you'll get a notification about it before you purchase the game as a gift.

The changes to the gift system are already implemented into Steam, but it's not retroactive; any gift purchases made prior to the implementation of the new features won’t be affected. As always, you can provide feedback about the new feature in the Steam Discussions forum.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 04 May 2017 14:56
    I love the Steam gift system. It allows me to play Co-op games with friends who don't have the disposable income that I do.
  • elbert 04 May 2017 14:57
    Cool but will Valve still block gifting on their games. Last sale we couldn't gift CSGO for example.
  • dstarr3 04 May 2017 15:17
    Wow, that's a nice change. I actually do that a lot, buy games on sale and have them sit in my inventory for months waiting for a person's birthday. Nice that that can be automated now.

    Not surprised about the limitations regarding gifting to people in other countries. I've only heard a little bit of law regarding pricing and sales and gifting between countries, and BOY, that stuff will make your head spin. I'm surprised they didn't just say you could only gift to people in the same country just to circumvent all of that awful legal mess.
  • eriko 04 May 2017 15:46
    @ JEFF FX

    Allow me to say I absolutely agree with you.

    I've a few broke-ass friends too. Some people are indifferent when you buy them a game, surprisingly. But then some people are idiots too.
  • eriko 04 May 2017 16:13
    Just THIS SECOND:

    Due to regional price differences, the gift you are trying to send cannot be sent to the recipient's region.

    Phucking ell.
  • ajiam 04 May 2017 18:23
    Steam already allowed you to buy a gift and send it in the future. It is not something new.

    What is new is that they took away the ability to buy a gift and store it for later and the ability to send it to someone via email. Now you have to choose to either add it to your own account immediately or send it immediately to someone who is currently on your friend list. You can not wait or choose later who it goes to.
  • jeremy2020 04 May 2017 20:31
    This seems worse than before..
  • alextheblue 05 May 2017 01:44
    19646769 said:
    I love the Steam gift system. It allows me to play Co-op games with friends who don't have the disposable income that I do.
    Good man.

    19646978 said:
    Some people are indifferent when you buy them a game, surprisingly. But then some people are idiots too.
    Well, if you give someone a game, you shouldn't necessarily be in it for their response. I mean, that attitude is somewhat "strings attached" and I didn't get that vibe with Jeff's post above. With that being said, they should at least be token appreciative. Now if it's a game they personally expressed active interest in, then yes they should absolutely be grateful. Depending on the individual, YMMV.
  • velocityg4 06 May 2017 04:56
    19646978 said:
    @ JEFF FX

    Allow me to say I absolutely agree with you.

    I've a few broke-ass friends too. Some people are indifferent when you buy them a game, surprisingly. But then some people are idiots too.

    Some people were never taught by their parents to show appreciation for a gift. As long as it isn't something wildly inappropriate. That it's the thought which counts.

    Like acting enthusiastic when you get some ugly clothes you'll never wear for Christmas.
