Valve Makes Changes To Steam Gifting System

Sending games as gifts through Steam is nothing new, but Valve made some changes to the feature that should make it easier for you to send games to your friends and family.
For starters, you can buy a gifted game months in advance and then have it sent to the recipient at a specified date. This lets you to buy the game when it’s on sale, which saves you money, and then you can send it to a friend or family member at some point in the future. If, for some reason, the gift recipient declines the gift, the purchase cost for the game is refunded to you. In the past, declining a gift meant that the game would go back to the buyer’s inventory.
In most cases, the new system should work with any Steam user, regardless of where they live in the world. However, there are instances when you won’t be able to give gifts to other Steam users, such as when the recipient lives in a different country and the game’s price is widely different between the two geographical locations. Valve didn’t declare specifically what amount would constitute a substantial enough price difference, but you'll get a notification about it before you purchase the game as a gift.
The changes to the gift system are already implemented into Steam, but it's not retroactive; any gift purchases made prior to the implementation of the new features won’t be affected. As always, you can provide feedback about the new feature in the Steam Discussions forum.
Not surprised about the limitations regarding gifting to people in other countries. I've only heard a little bit of law regarding pricing and sales and gifting between countries, and BOY, that stuff will make your head spin. I'm surprised they didn't just say you could only gift to people in the same country just to circumvent all of that awful legal mess.
Allow me to say I absolutely agree with you.
I've a few broke-ass friends too. Some people are indifferent when you buy them a game, surprisingly. But then some people are idiots too.
Due to regional price differences, the gift you are trying to send cannot be sent to the recipient's region.
Phucking ell.
What is new is that they took away the ability to buy a gift and store it for later and the ability to send it to someone via email. Now you have to choose to either add it to your own account immediately or send it immediately to someone who is currently on your friend list. You can not wait or choose later who it goes to.
Well, if you give someone a game, you shouldn't necessarily be in it for their response. I mean, that attitude is somewhat "strings attached" and I didn't get that vibe with Jeff's post above. With that being said, they should at least be token appreciative. Now if it's a game they personally expressed active interest in, then yes they should absolutely be grateful. Depending on the individual, YMMV.
Some people were never taught by their parents to show appreciation for a gift. As long as it isn't something wildly inappropriate. That it's the thought which counts.
Like acting enthusiastic when you get some ugly clothes you'll never wear for Christmas.