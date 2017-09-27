Velocity Micro Releases AMD-Based Content Production Workstations

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Boutique system builder Velocity Micro announced a new line of high-end content production workstations based around AMD’s new Ryzen and Epyc processors. The RS1, RS2, and RS3 offer a flexible lineup for those looking for a high-quality, production-ready setup with up to 128 processing threads in a single machine.

Velocity Micro went all out with its new AMD based workstations. The hardware options run the gamut from fairly mundane to outright ludicrous. Ranging from the Ryzen 5 1500x all the way up to dual 32-core Epyc chips, this is a diverse line of products with plenty of room for customization.

Starting at the top of the stack, the beastly RS1 features up to dual AMD Epyc 7601 processors with 32 multithreaded cores each, 512GB of DDR4 memory, dual Radeon Pro Vega 10 GPUs, 10Gb networking, many storage configurations ranging from a single 1TB HDD up to a 2TB PCIe drive paired with dual 8TB mechanical drives, as well as a slew of other options. All of the above is packed into an understated ATX case. Measuring in at 17.75" x 20.5" x 7.25", it’s definitely a large chassis, which is understandable when you consider the burly hardware living inside.

The RS2 steps things down to a somewhat more typical, by high end workstation standards anyway, level of performance while maintaining the same form factor as the RS1. You’re given the option of either the Threadripper 1900x or 1950x, as much as 64GB of system memory, all the same storage selections as the RS1, and various GPU offerings topping out at the 16GB Vega Frontier Workstation video card.



The RS3 offers both a little less performance and a smaller physical size. Whereas the RS1 and RS2 edge in on full-tower territory, the RS3 is a mere 13” x 12.5” x 8”, making it a much more comfortable fit in limited workspaces. These machines are based on the more consumer-oriented Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 offerings, but they retain many of the same features and options found on the RS2, such as an available 64GB of RAM, a 16GB Vega Frontier GPU, and similar storage options, albeit with a reduced number of drives to accommodate the form factor.

These systems are available on Velocity Micro’s site, starting at $4,095 for the RS1, $2,999 for the RS2, and $1,999 for the RS3.