Get Big-Screen 4K on the Cheap With This $320 32-Inch ViewSonic FreeSync Monitor Deal



Big-screen 4K monitors tend to be very expensive, but ViewSonic's 32-inch VX3211-4K-MHD has dropped to just $319.99, $80 off its typical $399.99 asking price. ViewSonic advertises the panel as having AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming, but I couldn't find any mention of the range, so it's likely fairly narrow. But given the low price of this big screen, plus its slim bezels and advertised 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum, we're not complaining.

The VX3211-4K-mhd uses an MVA panel, and the company advertises the screen as supporting HDR10. But note that brightness is rated at 300 cd/m2, so it's not going to make HDR content pop the way much brighter HDR TVs and monitors do. Still, if you want lots of screen real estate and a panel that's big enough to keep you from having to squint at small text and details in video, this monitor shouldn't disappoint--especially at this low price.

