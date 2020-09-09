Vince Lucido's Hybrid EVGA RTX 3090 K!ngp!n Edition Might Become the King of All RTX Cards

Just recently EVGA teased not only a new Z490 Dark K|ngp|n Edition motherboard, but also an RTX 3090 FTW3 with a huge overclock. This card sets a high bar, but if there's a board design from EVGA that sets an even higher standard, it's the K!ngp!n series. For this round, it looks like Vince Lucido (K!ngp!n himself) got the scoop on sharing the first picture, teasing a section of the legendary GPU on his Facebook page.

(Image credit: Vince Lucido)

The teaser shows three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and though not unusual, it's telling of a board design that's built for big power draw. The Kingpin boards always come with lavish VRM circuitry, cherry-picked GPUs, and beefy coolers, and this card is unlikely to be an exception to those rules.

If you're looking for an RTX 3090 to overclock to high heavens, this one might be a good choice. It'll come with a hybrid cooler as shown by EVGA, and though we naturally can't promise you'll hit those 500 MHz offsets EVGA previously teased just on air, there's a good chance the standard Kingpin kit will take you pretty far.

(Image credit: EVGA)

We can't tell yet how big the radiator will be for this card, though VideoCardz reports it might be a 360-mm long unit. They also note that the VRM circuitry is rumored to be comprised of a mind-boggling 23 phases, so power delivery should be incredibly stable.

No word on official pricing or specs yet, but you can expect a significant markup for this GPU over the RTX 3090's $1499 MSRP.