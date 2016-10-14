HTC Is Looking For More VR Companies To Take Its Money

HTC's Vive X Accelerator program, a $100 million VR investment fund, is ready to expand its portfolio of startups that could use additional funding and resources to help bring their ideas to fruition.

Although you might expect the program to focus on apps for the HTC Vive VR headset, the Vive X Accelerator is more than just a fund for software developers: HTC is ready to fund practically any “promising VR technology.” Close to three dozen companies have joined the program since its launch in August 2016, and this current crop of Vive X partners is working on solutions for “social, analytics, advertising, content generation tools, rendering, search, education, and more.”

In addition to financial backing, Vive X Accelerator partners gain access to four offices set up by HTC. These offices — which are in Taipei, Beijing, Shenzhen, and San Francisco — offer a collaborative environment for creators to share ideas and mentor each other. Partners also get “special access to advanced VR technology” that they may not otherwise be privy to.

Vive X partners also get the opportunity to participate in Vive X demo days where they can pitch their product to potential investors and get feedback from other Vive X partners.

"Through VIVE X, we were able to gain insights into the industry and form key relationships that would not have been possible otherwise. It has been an incredibly valuable resource for us," said Norman Wang, Co-founder, and CEO, Opaque Studios, an award-winning creator of VR apps for entertainment as well as scientific and medical use.

If your company is building something innovative for the VR industry, HTC’s Vive X Accelerator program could be a godsend. HTC is accepting applications for round two until December 1, 2016. You can find the application form on the HTC Vive website.