Crowdfunding Campaign For 'Wasteland 3' Starts Today

The crowdfunding campaign for inXile Entertainment’s Wasteland 3 is in full swing. The studio initially announced the project last week, but fans now have the chance to back the development process.

The third installment in the franchise puts you in the frozen tundra of Colorado as the last surviving member of a Ranger group called Team November. The area’s inhabitants don’t know about the famous Ranger troops. The group’s reputation in Colorado can turn out for better or worse based on what you do in this unexplored territory. The game will also use a tweaked dialogue system from Torment: Tides of Numenera, which is currently in Early Access.

In addition to the new story, inXile added some new features to the game. For the first time in the series, you can play through the entire campaign with a friend. The turn-based combat from Wasteland 2 will return (with some improvements, of course), but it will include the new team-based abilities that will weaken foes and keep your squad protected at the same time. Vehicles will also make their debut in the new game. You can use the vehicles to explore new areas, store items or even add them to your offensive capabilities by installing a turret on them. Depending on your decisions, the game’s Ranger Base will also evolve as you progress through the story.

Most crowdfunding campaigns are on Kickstarter, but the studio will use Fig to gather pledges from its many backers. Unlike Kickstarter, Fig also allows people to directly stake their money in the game whether they are an accredited (a net worth of over $1 million or make $200,000 for the past two years and expect to make the same amount or more in the current year) or unaccredited investor.

Game Details Name Wasteland 3 Type RPG, Post-apocalyptic Developer inXile Entertainment Publisher inXile Entertainment Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy N/A Release Date N/A

So far, the campaign is exceeding expectations. An hour after it started, the studio’s Twitter account mentioned that campaign reached half of the requested funds. The goal is to reach $2.75 million, but it’s likely to reach that mark in the next few days. However, you still have until November 3 to back the game.