Watch The Intel CES 2021 Keynote Here at 1PM PT

Intel's CES 2021 presentation is today at 1 pm PT (4 pm ET), and you can watch the presentation here in the embedded video that will go live when the event starts. We'll follow up with further analysis of the company's announcements from the event, so stay tuned for more details.

Gregory Bryant, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, will cover Intel's announcements at the show.

The common consensus is that Intel will unveil more details today about its Rocket Lake processors for the mainstream desktop as it seeks to regain the gaming performance crown from AMD's potent Ryzen 5000 series processors that have shaken up our Best CPU for Gaming recommendations and our CPU Benchmark Hierarchy.

We also hope to learn more about Intel's eight-core 45W H-Series Tiger Lake processors that are coming to market to fend off AMD's Ryzen Mobile processors. Intel is also poised to releasing more products based on the 10nm process, like the forthcoming Alder Lake-S processors that will bring a hybrid architecture to the desktop PC for the first time, and Intel still has yet to debut its first dedicated graphics card for gaming. Anything is possible; pull up a seat!