Black Friday Storage Steal: Get the Massive WD Blue SATA SSD for $385

Update: This deal has expired, but be sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday SSD Storage Deals 2019 post for the latest storage goodness, and our Cyber Monday Tech Deals 2019 superpost for the best overall deals.

It’s not a screaming NVMe drive or even that best SATA disk around. But if you’re after an SSD deal in the run up to Black Friday that will let your games and media stretch out with ease you need all the terabytes you can afford.



On that front, it’s tough to beat the 2.5-inch WD Blue 3D NAND 4TB, selling for just $385 on Amazon today , down $145 from its normal price of $530.

4TB WD Blue SSD: was $530 now $385 With good performance for a SATA SSD and a spacious 4TB, the WD Blue 2.5-inch drive is a solid solid-state deal at this price.View Deal