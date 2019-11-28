Black Friday Storage Steal: Get the Massive WD Blue SATA SSD for $385

Update: This deal has expired, but be sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday SSD Storage Deals 2019 post for the latest storage goodness, and our Cyber Monday Tech Deals 2019 superpost for the best overall deals.
It’s not a screaming NVMe drive or even that best SATA disk around. But if you’re after an SSD deal in the run up to Black Friday that will let your games and media stretch out with ease you need all the terabytes you can afford.
On that front, it’s tough to beat the 2.5-inch WD Blue 3D NAND 4TB, selling for just $385 on Amazon today, down $145 from its normal price of $530.
We liked the WD Blue drive when we reviewed it in smaller capacities back in 2017, and the company launched the spacious 4TB model earlier this year. Now it’s down to its lowest price ever, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on a 4TB solid-state drive, of which there are only a few. Samsung’s competing 4TB 860 EVO, for instance, is currently selling for just under $500 on Amazon. $385 is still certainly a lot of money. But if you need lots of room for your media collection and games, this deal is going to be tough to beat.