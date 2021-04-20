Get $150 off This 8TB WD External Hard Drive

An external hard drive is the ideal way to back up your system or boost your storage on the cheap, plus it comes without the effort of adding to your PC build and offers the convenience of being able to use it across multiple devices.

That’s why we’re big fans of this WD My Book deal, which takes a massive $150 off this 8TB desktop drive, bringing the price point down to just $149.

WD 8TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive: was $299, now $149 at Amazon

Need massive capacity that’s easy-to-use for any purpose from expanding your storage to backing up your system, with secure password protection and long-term reliability? WD’s My Book is a solid option, made even better with this 50% discount.View Deal

While the 8TB My Book may not be as fast as an SSD, the high capacity storage here is more than capable of being a great back up or expansion drive. The included software works with Windows and Apple Time Machine, and a full suite of security tools.

Plus, it comes with that highly-regarded WD reliability and durability with shock tolerance, 256-bit AES hardware encryption and a three-year limited warranty.