Western Digital Blue SSDs Discounted up to 25% on Newegg

For the next few hours, you can save up to 25% on Western Digital Blue internal SSDs. The 1 TB edition offers the best discount, saving you a total of $25 for a final price that amounts to $0.10 per GB.
WD Blue SATA III 2.5" 1 TB Internal SSD: was $129, now $104 @Newegg
This internal SSD has a small form factor of just 2.5". This edition features improved power efficiency, using 25% less power than older generations. It has read/write speeds up to 560/530 Mbps.
According to Western Digital, the Blue series SSD has a 1.75M hour mean time to failure (MTTF). It also has a terabytes written spec of 100 TB. Under ideal conditions, it has read/write speeds as high as 560/530 Mbps.
This edition features 3D NAND memory components and relies on a SATA III interface. Make sure the intended machine is compatible and has plenty of room inside (which is often the case with a 2.5" form factor).
There are other capacities available with different offers and discounts. The 2 TB edition goes for $229, you can get the 500 GB for $59, and the 250 GB model is listed at $44.
If you want to snag one of these SSDs, you need to act soon. The offer is only available for the next few hours. Visit the WD Blue internal SSD product page on the Newegg website to get started.