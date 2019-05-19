Big External Storage: 8TB For $159

(Image credit: Western Digital)

EDIT 5/19/2109, 12:20pm PT: Some of the deals have expired, though we recommend checking periodically to see if the drives come back in stock.

Either Amazon is clearing its stock, or Western Digital has lost its mind. In any case, it's good news for us since we can acquire some decent storage space at ridiculous prices, but you'll have to act quickly. Some of the Western Digital external hard drives listed here are currently out of stock, and you can imagine why, but some are still available.

The Western Digital My Passport 4TB is the largest portable external hard drive from the My Passport product line. The drive measures 110 x 81.5 x 21.5mm, so it's easy to take around with you. The device connects to your computer through a standard USB 3.0 port and doesn't rely on any external power to function. Western Digital backs the My Passport 4TB with a limited three-year warranty.

Product Part Number Capacity Price (at time of writing) Price Per GB Western Digital My Passport 4TB WDBYFT0040BBK-WESN 4TB $63.99 $0.01 Western Digital MyBook 8TB WDBBGB0080HBK-NESN 8TB $159.00 $0.01

On the other hand, the Western Digital MyBook 8TB is an external hard drive that comes in at 170.6 x 139.3 x 49mm. As expected, the Western Digital MyBook 8TB communicates with your computer via a USB 3.0 port. However, due to the size of the internal hard drive, this models requires power from a wall outlet. Like Western Digital's other offerings, the Western Digital MyBook 8TB comes with a limited three-year warranty.

