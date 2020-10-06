Grab This 32-inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Monitor for $240

Sometimes the fancy extras in the best gaming monitors just get in the way. Sometimes, you just want a big display with a high refresh rate, and not to worry about 4K, curves and HDR. It also helps when the display comes at a great price. That's why we're putting a spotlight on the Westinghouse WM32DX9019m which is currently just $239.99 (down from $300) at Newegg.

The Westinghouse WM32DX9019 sports a 5 ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate and a VA panel for good viewing angles and colors. If you have an AMD card, it's also FreeSync capable — which means it also has the potential to work with Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible mode, though it's not officially on the list so it may exhibit artifacts.

This is a 32-inch 1440p display as well, which means you don't need the fastest graphics card to hit playable framerates. That's good, because the supply of GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 cards remains extremely limited and may continue to be restricted until 2021. In the meantime, you can look forward to AMD's Big Navi, which will be revealed in full at the end of this month. Hopefully AMD can give Nvidia some needed competition with the RX 6000 cards.

Based on what we've seen of AMD's current RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, existing AMD cards will work just fine with this display, while the upcoming GPUs will allow you to release its full potential in the near future. There's plenty of hype about 4K and now even 8K gaming, but for our money it's going to be difficult to beat the 1440p 144Hz monitors.