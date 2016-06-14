Microsoft Introduces Cross-Buy Feature With Xbox Play Anywhere

As part of Microsoft's plan to unite its PC and console gaming platforms the company will add support for various games with the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which means that if you by the game on Xbox One, you get the PC version (Windows 10) for free.
This includes a variety of Microsoft’s marquee titles such as Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2 and Forza Horizon 3. Additional titles include Recore, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Scalebound.
Some games are taking the feature even further, such as Gears of War 4, which will also support cross-play so that you can join your friends in the game whether you’re on the Xbox One or PC. Obviously, Xbox Play Anywhere will continue to expand to more games as more developers collaborate with Microsoft and publish their new titles.
Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
<Watch your language in these forums>
Well so far the only cross-buy I have seen involved buying it via the Xbox Store then getting a code for the windows store, but in the future I imagine you could do it the other way around.
Well at this point PC gaming is not leaving the MS ecosystem anytime soon so you can hang on to Windows 7 or whatever but eventually you are going to feel pretty behind the times as DX12, UWP exclusives (hopefully UWP will stop sucking soon) and other Windows 10 advantages appear down the road. There will be a tipping point where the vast majority of systems will be Windows 10 and support for older operating systems will be a lower priority for drivers and developers.