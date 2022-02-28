Microsoft's Xbox Series S Hits an All-Time Low of $250

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past year, you know that obtaining an Xbox Series X at MSRP is still a difficult task. If retailers aren't lumping the console into bloated bundle packages, they're locking the Xbox Series X behind subscription-based paywalls when they are available for sale. Thankfully, that isn't the case for the Xbox Series S, the cheaper sibling to the Xbox Series X.

While the Xbox Series X carries a retail price of $499, the Xbox Series S goes for just $299. Thanks to a sale currently taking place at Woot.com (which is an Amazon subsidiary), the console can now be had for just $249.99. That represents a $50 discount compared to its usual asking price. In addition, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you'll also receive free standard shipping.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was $299.99, now $249.99 at Woot

With this latest deal, the Xbox Series S is now half the price of the more powerful Xbox Series X. The console is primed for 1440p gaming and comes with a speedy 512GB internal SSD.

We've seen discounted pricing for the Xbox Series S in months past, but this is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the console. It should be noted that due to its lower-end specs, the Xbox Series S obviously isn't as desirable as the Xbox Series X. While Microsoft bills the former as an excellent 1440p gaming console, the latter is the 4K powerhouse. Likewise, the Xbox Series S comes with just a 512GB SSD, while its more expensive counterpart doubles that figure.

With that said, you can still play the same games on the Xbox Series S as you can on the Xbox Series X; you'll just do so at a lower resolution. And if the 512GB internal SSD becomes a limiting factor (trust us, it will be given the installation sizes of today's games), you can always add a Seagate Storage Expansion Card, which is available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

We should mention that Woot's current sale price on the Xbox Series S is only available for the next 13 hours, so you'd better act sooner rather than later to take advantage. At half the MSRP of the Xbox Series X, it may be hard to pass up a deal like this for someone that just wants to play next-gen games and take advantage of the popular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription gaming service.