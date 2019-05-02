Get It While It Lasts: Radeon RX 590 For $200

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a way off, but interestingly, AMD's 50th anniversary brought along some amazing deals of its own. For instance, the XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ graphics card, which normally retails for $230, is selling for $199.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

The XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ is a highly-overclocked variant of AMD's Radeon RX 590 12nm gaming graphics card. XFX's custom model incorporates 2,304 shaders with a 1,580MHz boost clock and 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective). If you're looking for a graphics card that has stellar 1080p performance and can hold its own at 1440p, the XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ certainly fits that description.

XFX has equipped the Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ with the brand's latest Fatboy unibody VRM heatsink, which has 50 percent more surface area, and two huge fans to improve cooling. The only caveat with this design is that the graphics card eats up three PCI slots from your case. The cooling fans are equipped with XFX's Zero dB feature allowing to stay off until when needed. Additionally, the graphics card comes with dual BIOS, so it lets you choose between the Performance mode and Silent mode.

The XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+ qualifies for the limited AMD50 game bundle that includes digital codes for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. The bundle alone is worth $139, which essentially means you're paying half price for the graphics card.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

