Yeston Gives GeForce RTX 3070 The Kawaii Treatment

Yeston (via momomo_us) has revealed through its official Bilibili account its new take on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 (Ampere) graphics card. The Yeston GeForce RTX3070 8GD6 樱瞳花嫁纪念版, which literally translates to GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi Flower Marriage Commemorative Edition, will surely appeal to anime lovers and addicts of everything kawaii.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi adheres to a standard 2.5-slot design and employs a very robust triple-fan cooling system.

Yeston really paid a lot of attention to the graphics card's design. The anime-inspired offering is equipped with a white PCB, and a shroud comes with a nice blend of white and pastel blue and purple colors. The cooling fans flaunt nine blades that resemble rose petals. The shroud has some RGB lighting and small etchings of flowers and leaves to add to the graphics card's cuteness. Yeston also incorporated a beautiful backplate with a flower cutout and a picture of the Sakura Hitomi character.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi sports the same 1,500 MHz base clock as the Founders Edition. However, Yeston's iteration does offer a 1,770 MHz boost clock, which is 45 MHz faster than the Founders Edition. The graphics card's other attributes remain unaltered.

You'll find the same display configuration on the GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi as you would on the Founders Edition. There are three DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI port. Power is supplied to the graphics card through two normal 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi is a limited edition graphics card and will only be available through Yeston's JD.com store starting January 2, 2021. Yeston didn't reveal the pricing, though.