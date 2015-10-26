Turn Your Furniture Into A Wireless Smartphone Charger With Zens' Qi Add-On

Zens, a young European technology company making wireless charging devices, announced a new product that will allow you to add wireless induction charging stations to your existing furniture. This is similar to what Ikea announced earlier this year, and it should have the same limitations.

The Zens Built-in Wireless Charger is a Qi-certified charging device. The company said there are currently over 500 Qi-certified products on the market that can be charged by the built-in charger, including the last four generations of Google Nexus phone, the current Samsung Galaxy lineup, and the recently announced Lumia 950 and 950XL from Microsoft.

Zens said its new wireless charger is designed to be added to existing furniture. You'll need to create a hole on the surface of the table or desk to which the charger will be added. The company includes the tool needed to create the correct size hole with the purchase of the charger, so you won't have to look for specialty tools. The charger is designed to fit into and cover the hole up.

Zens said it has made provisions to make the charger durable and that the charger has been designed to be spill resistant.

The Zens Built-in Wireless Charger will be available in early November at some retailers and online sellers. The company is based in Europe and as such has only released European pricing at this time. It will retail for €49.99, which is approximately $55 USD.

