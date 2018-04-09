Zotac Announces Quadro-Powered Q Series Mini-PCs

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Zotac announced the QK5 and QK7 line of mini-PCs. Powered by desktop and mobile Nvidia Quadro graphics cards and Intel processors, the new Q series is capable of cramming significantly more processing power than an Intel NUC into a footprint that isn’t much larger.

Intel’s recently launched Kaby Lake-G-powered NUC 8 VR set some new records in mini-PC performance. Its more powerful variant runs on the Core i7-8809G with integrated Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics, which is almost performance competitive with the Nvidia desktop GTX 1060. Zotac’s new Q series aren’t NUCs--because “NUC” is an Intel term--but they are mini-PCs that compete against NUCs in every other way.

Beginning at the higher end, the QK7P5000 and QK7P3000 both share the same 8 x 9” chassis. As their names imply, the QK7P5000 has a mobile Quadro P5000 graphics card, and the QK7P3000 has a mobile Quadro P3000 graphics card. The former shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1070, and the latter shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1060. Both QK7 products use Intel’s desktop i7-7700T processor.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Coming in below the QK7 is the QK5P1000. It combines an Intel mobile i5-7200U processor and a mobile Quadro P1000, which is based on the mobile GTX 1050. The QK5 is physically smaller than the QK7 products and is about an inch shorter in length and width.

All Q series mini-PCs are sold as kits that do not include RAM or storage. Both the QK7 and QK5 have two SODIMM slots, one 2.5” drive bay, and one M.2 slot. The QK7 can make use of up to DDR4-2400 RAM and NVMe SSDs, while the QK5 is limited to DDR4-2133 and SATA SSDs. All Q series products also come with integrated AC WiFi and dual gigabit ethernet jacks.

Zotac didn’t announce pricing and availability information for the new Q series.