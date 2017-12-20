Update, 12/20/17, 9:00am PT: Hey there Tom's Hardware members! We hope you've all got your holiday gifts covered. If you haven't, there are just two days left to enter our mini gaming PC Giveaway. Head to the forums for your chance to win!



We've teamed up with our friends at Zotac to bring you this very special winter giveaway. Tom's Hardware is proud to present the Zotac Magnus EN1070K Mini Gaming PC Giveaway. Just enter in the forums for your chance to win.

Up for grabs is powerful gaming PC with a tiny footprint, measuring no more than 8.27" x 7.9".

Under the hood you'll find an Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, meaning quality gaming performance with ultra quality graphics. The Magnus EN1070K supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, M.2 SSD drives, and still has room for a 2.5" HDD.

On the back you'll find two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, an SD Card slot, and two ethernet ports. The two HDMI ports and two DisplayPorts mean the diminutive form factor can power up to 4 displays and is VR Ready.

You have until Friday, December 22 for your chance to win a Zotac Magnus EN1070K mini gaming PC. There is one lucky winner and this giveaway is available to all legal residents of the U.S. and UK.

What: Zotac MagnusEN1070K Mini Gaming PC Giveaway

Prize: Zotac Magnus EN1070K Mini Gaming PC

Where: The Tom's Hardware Forums

How: Log into your Tom's Hardware account and follow your instructions in the giveaway widget.

When: The Zotac Magnus EN1070K Mini Gaming PC Giveaway starts now and ends at midnight ET on Friday, December 22.

Good Luck!