Trending

A Tour Of The Kingston Memory Factory In Taiwan

By

Have you ever wondered how memory modules are made? Kingston invited us to its factory in Taiwan, a small detour from our Computex coverage. The company gave us a look around at how its memory modules and USB drives are manufactured.

12

The final product, before it gets tested.

13

The computer that tells the machines what to do.

14

Heavy machinery.

15

It's break time!

16

Just one of the memory testbeds.

17

A worker swapping out memory from the testbeds.

17

Lots of testing goes on here, as you can see.

19

The Auto SPD machine.

20

RAM gets the pass or fail.

21

Same thing happens for laptops.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xaira 04 June 2010 04:40
    the computer that tells the machines what to do in my fav memory factory is running windows, coincidence, i think not, score 2 for windows: )
    Reply
  • sliem 04 June 2010 05:05
    Lol @ pic15 "It's break time!"
    should say "I'm sooooooooo tired, zzzzzzzz"
    or "Why did I buy an iPad? Whyyyyyyyyyy /cry"
    Reply
  • duk3 04 June 2010 05:46
    Cool pictures.
    Could you please just put 10-15 of them on one page so I don't have to click through 44 pages?
    Reply
  • 04 June 2010 06:47
    well duh, more pages means more ads showing, which is good for Tom.
    Reply
  • Trueno07 04 June 2010 06:56
    Picture 17 is incredible.
    Reply
  • requiemsallure 04 June 2010 07:52
    pic 21 seems like the fail rate is kinda high, i wonder if they reuse the chips that fail somehow, like in cpu's and gpu's
    Reply
  • Haserath 04 June 2010 07:53
    Picture 24: Is it a good thing or a bad thing that that is empty? :)
    Reply
  • 04 June 2010 08:13
    This has to be one of the least informative collections of pictures I have ever seen. After clicking through I still have no idea what the manufacturing process is (would it have made sense to present it from beginning to end?) All I have learned is that there is production (apparently the machines give birth to memory modules), testing (apparently the modules are put in test machines. But what sort of test is run?). And then there is packaging. Fascinating. Please tell me that Kingston forced you to scramble to pictures into a disorganised jumble and make random useless comments for the captions, without actually showing anything interesting.
    Reply
  • cembung 04 June 2010 08:40
    need videos!
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 04 June 2010 10:59
    duk3Cool pictures.Could you please just put 10-15 of them on one page so I don't have to click through 44 pages?Indeed. Once I realize an article is a picture slideshow on toms, I don't even bother reading it. Guess I missed out this time too.
    Reply