In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Compaq
Probably not the best product placement picture Compaq's marketing team has seen.
Green IT
Green IT: camouflage is everything!
Not So Cool
We have to question the effectiveness of a fan blowing through a solid layer of grime.
Coffee Filter
That is not where the coffee grounds go!
Enough Dust To Conduct Electricity
The wrong kind of dust means you have a disaster on your hands!
Have A Break
Is that a heat sink or a brick of clay?
Central Vacuum Cleaning
If the apartment is perfectly clean, that might mean all of your dust is getting sucked into the computer.
Typical Ebay Find
You are only bidding for the dust. The computer comes included.
Spinning Fans?
Something is spinning, alright. But it probably had eight legs.
This Is Not A Toilet Seat
Is this a ventilation flap on what looks to be a Dell computer?
Sounded like a vacuum was constantly running, and I honestly don't know how that Prescott never managed to burn the whole place down. I couldn't help but laugh when he started complaining about the noise. Had my first look at the internal components which hadn't been gazed upon by human eyes since the case was closed at the factory. Sadly, she was past her prime...
