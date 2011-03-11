In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Compaq

Probably not the best product placement picture Compaq's marketing team has seen.

Green IT

Green IT: camouflage is everything!

Not So Cool

We have to question the effectiveness of a fan blowing through a solid layer of grime.

Coffee Filter

That is not where the coffee grounds go!

Enough Dust To Conduct Electricity

The wrong kind of dust means you have a disaster on your hands!

Have A Break

Is that a heat sink or a brick of clay?

Central Vacuum Cleaning

If the apartment is perfectly clean, that might mean all of your dust is getting sucked into the computer.

Typical Ebay Find

You are only bidding for the dust. The computer comes included.

Spinning Fans?

Something is spinning, alright. But it probably had eight legs.

This Is Not A Toilet Seat

Is this a ventilation flap on what looks to be a Dell computer?