In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Dusty Old PC

This ancient technology might even be dustier than the case.

Keybutt

Buttons on the butts, or butts on the buttons? This is a real custom design. Don't smoke, kids.

Necromancy

This computer looks like the victim of a necromancer.

Beware Of Dust Mites

We think those are dust bunnies, and not cat poop.

Cooler Camouflage

It almost looks like this cooler is equipped with a camouflage net (or its own toupee).

Dust Scraping

Should fan blades be used to scrape off dust?

The D.U.S.T. Form Factor

Is that an ATX or a DUST motherboard? It's honestly amazing that this system worked at all.

Powder Coating

Modders just love a good powder coating!

Organically-Grown Insulating Mats

Organically-grown insulation is much more eco-friendly than plastic.

Lintel Inside

Don't forget to empty the lint tray in your computer!

Sheep-Looking Computer

Looks like someone shredded a sheep in the front fan.