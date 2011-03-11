Trending

In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Ever have a system that mysteriously started crashing, and you only figured out why it was choking after popping the cover and cleaning up copious amounts of dirt and grime? Yeah, well, these 40 systems are way past the point of canned air-cleaning.

Dusty Old PC

This ancient technology might even be dustier than the case.

Keybutt

Buttons on the butts, or butts on the buttons? This is a real custom design. Don't smoke, kids.

Necromancy

This computer looks like the victim of a necromancer.

Beware Of Dust Mites

We think those are dust bunnies, and not cat poop.

Cooler Camouflage

It almost looks like this cooler is equipped with a camouflage net (or its own toupee).

Dust Scraping

Should fan blades be used to scrape off dust?

The D.U.S.T. Form Factor

Is that an ATX or a DUST motherboard? It's honestly amazing that this system worked at all.

Powder Coating

Modders just love a good powder coating!

Organically-Grown Insulating Mats

Organically-grown insulation is much more eco-friendly than plastic.

Lintel Inside

Don't forget to empty the lint tray in your computer!

Sheep-Looking Computer

Looks like someone shredded a sheep in the front fan.

  • dogman_1234 11 March 2011 12:09
    Excellent. I was wondering when Tom's would do an article on this. Good job.
  • pcgamer2097 11 March 2011 12:14
    lol you guys should see the inside of my old pentium 4 rig
  • jimmysmitty 11 March 2011 12:18
    Since I work at a computer shop in the tech room, none of these are suprising. I have even seen computers with what seems to be little cities growing in them.
  • Efrayim 11 March 2011 12:33
    Notice that none of these look like gaming machines... We PC gamers take care our our Stuff!
  • neoverdugo 11 March 2011 12:37
    My god!! Where the hell those people put their desktops? In a desert storm? Mud puddles??
  • dinlalaith 11 March 2011 12:52
    1) At least the fans are doing their jobs
    2) People need to clean their disgusting houses more often
    3) HOW DOES SOMEONE WITH A MODULAR PSU NOT KNOW HOW TO CLEAN THE CASE!?(#6)
  • dragonsqrrl 11 March 2011 12:53
    lolz... taking a peak inside the average users computer is always an adventure, dare I say it's strikingly similar to opening up a box of chocolates. You guys should've seen the inside of my roommates tower. No dust filters and it hadn't been opened once in basically 5 years of continuous operation (probably sitting idle about 98% of the time).

    Sounded like a vacuum was constantly running, and I honestly don't know how that Prescott never managed to burn the whole place down. I couldn't help but laugh when he started complaining about the noise. Had my first look at the internal components which hadn't been gazed upon by human eyes since the case was closed at the factory. Sadly, she was past her prime...
  • cpy 11 March 2011 13:04
    When will you fix your images? I mean i cant open multiple images, and to see one i have to click like 999x to click through useless garbage.
    Also when there are image quality comparisons you have no chance in f***ing hell to open 2 images to actually compare side by side.
  • iam2thecrowe 11 March 2011 13:12
    i wish i still had a pic of the cockroach infested pc i was fixing, opened up the cover and cockroaches spilled out over the desk and floor. Also just this week found a mouse shorted out over a printer's power supply.....ewww. you definitely see some interesting things.
  • Darkerson 11 March 2011 13:14
    Some people just dont know how to take care of their stuff, or just dont care. Personally, I go all OCD if there is even a small amount of dust in the inside of my case. Id probably have an aneurysm if I opened my case and saw something similar to these horror stories...
