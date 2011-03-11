In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Dusty Old PC
This ancient technology might even be dustier than the case.
Keybutt
Buttons on the butts, or butts on the buttons? This is a real custom design. Don't smoke, kids.
Necromancy
This computer looks like the victim of a necromancer.
Beware Of Dust Mites
We think those are dust bunnies, and not cat poop.
Cooler Camouflage
It almost looks like this cooler is equipped with a camouflage net (or its own toupee).
Dust Scraping
Should fan blades be used to scrape off dust?
The D.U.S.T. Form Factor
Is that an ATX or a DUST motherboard? It's honestly amazing that this system worked at all.
Powder Coating
Modders just love a good powder coating!
Organically-Grown Insulating Mats
Organically-grown insulation is much more eco-friendly than plastic.
Lintel Inside
Don't forget to empty the lint tray in your computer!
Sheep-Looking Computer
Looks like someone shredded a sheep in the front fan.
2) People need to clean their disgusting houses more often
3) HOW DOES SOMEONE WITH A MODULAR PSU NOT KNOW HOW TO CLEAN THE CASE!?(#6)
Sounded like a vacuum was constantly running, and I honestly don't know how that Prescott never managed to burn the whole place down. I couldn't help but laugh when he started complaining about the noise. Had my first look at the internal components which hadn't been gazed upon by human eyes since the case was closed at the factory. Sadly, she was past her prime...
