In Pictures: 40 Dirty PC Environments

Being Organized

This is what a freelancer’s office looks like right after finding out about an IRS audit. So where was that receipt?

PC Heater

Not bad! A single AMD Radeon R9 295X2 down in the basement is enough to keep a whole single-family house warm and cozy in the winter. Tie it into your heating system for a massive competitive advantage: you can surf the Web, watch movies and play games on it, too!

Wide Empty Spaces

The same general idea we saw in Picture 10, but in a tidier room.

Intervention

The owner needs professional help. It’s time for an intervention!

Free Protein

Who needs ramen noodles? There are food reserves in this PC. Just add hot water, stir well and enjoy!

Salad Dressing

Just scrape it off and revitalize with a teaspoon of oil. Goes perfectly with any salad!

Storage Medium

Here’s an insect trap doubling as mechanical storage.

Noise Dampening

This new spray foam insulation is much more efficient than any sound-dampening mat.

Too Much Of A Good Thing

Just be careful with that new compound; it’ll keep expanding for quite a while after application.

We Build A CPC (Cardboard PC), Part 1

It’s always a good idea to recycle!

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 11 January 2015 08:18
    You made me lose my appetite.
    Reply
  • Grognak 11 January 2015 08:19
    Picture 3: Is that a pic of Satoru Iwata on the wall?
    Reply
  • chris987 11 January 2015 09:25
    ha ha , paper box made pc towers!
    Reply
  • cmsvmylo 11 January 2015 10:15
    omg no16...
    Reply
  • toddybody 11 January 2015 12:27
    love you Toms, but these filler posts are pretty bad. Nobody sluethed around CES for rumors on the 980ti? What about AMDs new flagship card? What about a high end DDR3 vs DDR4 shoutout article? Maybe an updated game engine comparison?
    Reply
  • ykki 11 January 2015 12:53
    I think Toms should look at the cardboard pc and say "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!"
    Reply
  • fudoka711 11 January 2015 13:01
    I think I'll do my spring cleaning a little early this year...
    Reply
  • shahbaz200 11 January 2015 14:31
    Free protein one is shit man.!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 11 January 2015 15:13
    I knew I shouldn't have clicked on it... And I clicked on it.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 11 January 2015 15:34
    I'm going to go out on a limb here and say none of those guys who live in those places have girlfriends or wives.
    Reply