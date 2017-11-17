The Complete History Of Star Wars PC Games

2002 - Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Clone Campaigns

Following the release of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, this expansion pack was created for the Galactic Battlegrounds game, adding in a new campaign with clone troopers and CIS forces from the movie.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

2003 - Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic (or KOTOR) is one of the more unique games in the Star Wars universe. Unlike other RPG games, KOTOR does not follow a straight path, allowing players to wonder around wide open areas and complete various quests and side quests in whichever order they felt like doing them. Players were also able to customize and craft weapons and other items, learn dozens of force powers and alter their force alignment to be a dark or light Jedi.



MORE: Best SSDs



MORE: Best Motherboards

2003 - Star Wars Galaxies

Star Wars Galaxies expanded the Star Wars game franchise into the MMORPG market. Players could choose from a number of different races and classes. It was possible for players to become Jedi later in the game, but it took a considerable amount of effort ranking up several classes in order for this to happen. The game was shut down in 2011.



MORE: A Brief History Of Star Trek PC Games



MORE: Oculus Touch Launch Titles

2003 - Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

In 2003, another game was released in the popular Jedi Knight series: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. Like the previous Jedi Knight games, Kyle Katarn plays a key role in the story, but he is not the main character. Instead, this game allows you to create your own customized character and lightsaber. Kyle Katarn continued his Jedi training, and has progressed to the level of a Jedi master, and you are his new student.The game play was reminiscent of the previous Jedi Knight game, but with a greater emphasis on force powers and lightsaber combat. The game also featured a multiplayer mode that allowed players and computer AI characters to fight each other.



MORE: The Tom's Hardware 2016 Gift Guide



MORE: Winter 2016 - 2017 PC Games Preview

2004 - Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront was a unique entry into the Star Wars game franchise. It combined first-person shooter elements with strategic mission objects. The bulk of the game is running and shooting down enemy soldiers with a variety of weapons and soldier classes to choose from. Many levels contained vehicles which could be used to single-handedly take on large groups of soldiers. Some levels also contained ships such as the X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Y-Wing that extended the game to ship-to-ship combat.

Players could choose between playing a campaign, galactic conquest or a single level. The campaign often had special mission objects, while the campaign and individual levels focused on killing off the enemy army or capturing all of the command posts positioned around the map. The game also allowed for additional players to join the game regardless of the type of mission you chose.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Fall 2016 PC Game Release Preview

2004 - Star Wars Knights Of The Old Repulbic II

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II (a.k.a KOTOR II) takes place after the events of the first game, but with an almost entirely new cast of characters. You take control of a Jedi exile who has lost his force powers along with most of his memories. You soon learn that someone wants you dead, and set off on a journey to discover who is after you and why.

Over the course of the game, you will gain a few characters from the original game such as T3-M4, HK-47, and Canderous Ordo (now known as Mandalore). You will also gain the Ebon Hawk from the original game, and develop your skills and force powers in a similar leveling ark. In many ways KOTOR II plays remarkably similar to its predecessor, but the controls are somewhat smoother to operate.



MORE: Best Gaming Laptops



MORE: Summer 2016 PC Game Release Preview

2005 - Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Republic Commando makes you the leader of an elite squad of clone troopers as they carry out a series of missions against the CIS. Each member of the squad has a special skill which you will regularly need to use in order to advance the game.



MORE: Best Gaming Monitors



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

2005 - Lego Star Wars: The Video Game

The Lego Star Wars games give players a light and child friendly take on Star Wars. In these games, essentially everything in the game world including enemies are made out of legos, while many obstacles in the game are solved by building, collecting, or moving items made of legos. Unlike most Star Wars games that focus heavily on action and drama, these games are typically have a more playful and humorous experience. The first game in the Lego Star Wars series focused on the Star Wars prequel trilogy.



MORE: Best Memory



MORE: All Gaming Content

2005 - Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a sequel to the original Battlefront game which essentially featured larger levels, improved game play and better graphics. The two games are rather similar, with the same types of game play, but Battlefront 2 had one major feature not present in the original Battlefront; the ability to play in space battles. In space battles, similar to land battles, you have an assortment of characters and ships available for your use. You can then choose to bomb the enemy ship from the outside or board the enemy ship and assault it from the inside.



MORE: Best Deals



MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

2006 - Star Wars: Empire At War

Star Wars: Empire At War allowed players to once again command large armies as they work to conquer the universe. Although this concept for a Star Wars based strategy game had been used before, this game expanded on them by including dozens of worlds, space battles and land battles all in one game. Although it was released after Star Wars Episode III, the game focuses on the original trilogy and players can choose between playing as the Rebel Alliance or the Empire.



MORE: Best PC Builds



MORE: How To Build A PC