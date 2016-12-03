Winter 2016 - 2017 PC Games Preview

Winter 2016 - 2017 PC Game Releases
The year 2016 is coming to a close, and we’ve seen many games released over the past 11 months, but the release cycle doesn’t stop. In the following pages, you’ll see games that will round out the year as well as a few choice titles that arrive in the early months of 2017. Some of the featured titles are well-known franchises, whereas others are unknown indie projects or in the beginning stages of Early Access. Regardless of your preference, there are enough games here to keep you warm and happy in the winter months.
Dead Rising 4 (December 6)
Frank West is back, just in time for the holidays. This latest installation in the series brings fans back to Willamette, Colorado. As always, you’ll have new weapons and vehicles to customize and must take out the score of undead beings that line the streets. In addition, you can use the new Exo Suit to inflict more damage to your enemies. Unlike previous games in the series, the campaign doesn’t have a time limit system, so you’re free to explore the world for as long as you desire.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)
AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 760
AMD Radeon HD 7850
- 6GB Memory
- 50GB Storage
- DirectX 11
Recommended Requirements
- Intel i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)
AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
AMD Radeon R9 290
- 8GB Memory
- 50GB Storage
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (December 6)
A new enemy named Kage-sama plans to overthrow the ruling Shogunate and disrupt the peace. In order to stop Kaga-sama’s plans, you are hired to command a group of five assassins to take him out. Each assassin has unique skills that allow them to lay traps, create disguises, or sneak past enemies. As you progress through the game, you can even use the assassins to take out multiple guards or execute dangerous maneuvers with the Shadow Mode ability. The game features 13 levels, and you can replay each area in order to try different approaches to an objective.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core i3 (second generation, 2.5 GHz)
AMD quad-core CPU (2.5 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GT640
AMD Radeon HD 7750
- Windows 7 (64-bit)
- DirectX 10
Recommended Requirements
- Intel Core i3 (fourth generation, 3.5 GHz)
AMD quad-core CPU (3.9 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 570
AMD Radeon HD 6950
- 6GB Memory
- 13GB Storage
- Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 10
- DirectX 11
Space Hulk: Deathwing (December 9)
This game was initially slated to come out last month, but it was delayed until December 9. As a Space Marine Terminator, you’re tasked with taking out the Genestealers. However, you don’t have to go through the campaign alone; the game supports up to four-player co-op, which means that you can have your own squad in the popular Warhammer 40,000 universe.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1GHz)
AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
AMD Radeon HD 7870
- 8GB Memory
- 40GB Storage
- Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX 11
Campfire: One of Us is the Killer (December 15)
In the spirit of games such as Until Dawn and the upcoming Friday The 13th title, Abstractive Works put its own twist on the group survivor horror genre. As a member of a camping group, you need to find resources in order to survive. However, one of the players is a killer, and they will take out a member of the party in each round. At numerous points throughout the game, you and your fellow campers have to discuss (via voice chat) who the killer is before he (or she) strikes again. Choose wisely.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core 2 Quad or Core i3
AMD equivalent
- Nvidia GeForce 8800
AMD Radeon HD 4850
- 1,024MB Memory
- 300MB Storage
- Windows 7 (32-bit)
- DirectX 10
The Walking Dead Season 3: A New Frontier (December 20)
Just like Space Hulk: Deathwing, the latest season of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead was supposed to make its debut last month. However, a new announcement from the studio put the release date to December 20, although the reason for the delay is still unknown. Veterans of the series will still be able to play as Clementine, but there’s also a new character, named Javier, who will also play a major role in the new season.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core 2 Duo (2.4 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTS 450
- Windows 7 (64-bit)
- DirectX 11
Space Battle Core (January 11)
Another 4X space-based strategy game joins the ring. In Space Battle Core, you control a massive mothership called the Ark that can produce smaller ships. However, you can attach different modules to these ships, which can give you numerous traits or abilities. As you travel from one procedurally-generated solar system to another, you can settle on planets, mine resources, and fight alien races to grow a new empire for the nearly-extinct human race. When the game comes out next month, it will be in Early Access, and the developers plan to release the final version sometime in June.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core Duo
AMD CPU (at least 2.0 GHz)
- 2GB Memory
- 1,500MB Storage
- Windows Vista, 7, 8
- DirectX 9
Recommended Requirements
- Intel Core Duo
AMD CPU (at least 2.0 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce 8600 GPU series
- 4GB Memory
- 1,500MB Storage
- Windows Vista, 7, 8
- DirectX 9
Urban Empire (January 20)
This game seems like just another city-builder simulator. However, Urban Empire adds a flavor of politics in addition to city management. In order to build unique structures, use new technology, or even create districts, you’ll need the vote of your city council members. Depending on the situation, you might have to put some pressure on your political rivals if you want some laws to pass. However, your actions might also lead to your demise. Create enough enemies in the council, and you won’t be in the mayor’s office for too long.
Minimum Requirements
- Dual core CPU (3.0 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 750Ti
- 8GB Memory
- Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX 11
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (January 20)
Ring in the new year with some terror. The latest chapter in the long-running franchise will take you to a farm in the American South. As you explore the seemingly abandoned house, you’ll need to solve some puzzles and watch found footage videos in order to progress through the game. In addition, you’ll also need to manage your items carefully. You can carry only so much,, so you’ll have to choose what to keep and discard. If that wasn’t enough, there are also some strange forces in the house that are out to get you. Be careful before you turn the corner, or it’s game over.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core i5-4460 (Haswell, 3.2 GHz)
AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 760
AMD Radeon R7 260X
- 8GB Memory
- Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX 11
Recommended Requirements
- Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)
AMD equivalent
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
AMD Radeon R9 280X
- 8GB Memory
- Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
- DirectX 11
Tales of Berseria (January 24)
Another Japanese role-playing game makes its way to the West. In Tales of Berseria, the story revolves around a heroine named Velvet, who has demonic-like powers as a result of an incident three years before the game’s story takes place. Along with a crew of pirates, she will sail the seas of Midgand in search of those who imprisoned her after the incident. In order to use physical and magic attacks, called Artes, Velvet and her compatriots must manage the Soul Gauge, as each Arte requires a specific amount of souls before you can use it. Use it too often and battles will be difficult, so you’ll have to stay on the defensive in order to replenish the gauge for offensive manuevers. PC requirements aren’t available yet.
Disgaea 2 PC (January 30)
Initially released on the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable devices, Disgaea 2 is finally making the jump to PC. The game originally had two versions, Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories and Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days, and the PC version will combine content from both to provide players with even more content. In addition to keyboard and mouse support, the updated version will include Dark Eclair, Gig, and Miabel, three characters who were in the Japanese version of the game but were omitted from the English variant.
Minimum Requirements
- Intel Core 2 Duo (2.6 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce 9500 GT
AMD Radeon HD 5450
- 2GB Memory
- 2GB Storage
- Windows 7, 8, 10
Recommended Requirements
- Intel Core i5-2500 (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)
- Nvidia GeForce GTS 450
AMD Radeon HD 5750
- 4GB Memory
- 2GB Storage
- Windows 7, 8, 10
EDIT: Shadows tactics looks interesting - DLing the demo to check it.
Played the demo and like the game. However, it says 13 levels if the demo allowed me to play 2 complete (before it timed out) - then this game better be cheap. I spent less than 2 hours on those levels on normal difficulty. There are some badges you can win so there is some replayability there, but still needs to be priced around $15 for an early buy for me. Otherwise, it's on my wishlist and Steam sale time!)
Might look at Superhot VR, Dead & Buried, maybe Lone Echo.
I'm not that interested in VR atm.
And I'm not that interested in ports of ancient PS2 games.
Ok great.
Winter starts before the winter solstice. Astronomically, in fact, winter solstice is the midpoint of winter.
Will be the best fighting game on PC
it looks to be coming in at around 110$, 50-60$ for base game.
yea, no, Ill stick to sign and be mad that my favorite characters aren't in it over 50-60$ for what should be 15$ dlc