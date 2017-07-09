Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Talaria VR Locomotion Wearable

The Talaria VR locomotion wearable is a foot-attached VR accessory that brings your feet into VR using the Vive Tracker universal tracking device for spatial tracking. Each Talaria foot accessory features eight high-fidelity pressure sensors that measure the intensity of your step while you run in place. Thus, the harder and faster you stomp your feet, the quicker you’ll move in the game.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

3DRudder

3DRudder is a foot controller for VR that offers 4DoF input so you can navigate 3D environments with your feet while leaving your hands free for other tasks.

3DRudder developed a companion app to go along with the peripheral that lets you change the input interactions of the controller. You can map the controls to emulate mouse input, replace the teleport mechanic in many room-scale VR games, or control the camera in computer assisted drawing (CAD) software.

The 3DRudder foot controller is available for $179. The company also offers a CAD Edition 3DRudder for $279, which includes a license for the CAD plugin software.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VirZoom

One of the promises that VR evangelists often tout about virtual reality is the benefit of getting your exercise while you game. Room-scale VR titles can get you moving enough to break a sweat, but if you really want to get fit with the help of VR, take a hard look at VirZoom.

VirZoom is an exercise bike converted into a VR input device. The harder you pedal, the faster you move in the games that support it. When you lean on the bike, you lean in the game. VirZoom doesn’t have much third-party support, but the company also develops software to complement the hardware that you can download through Steam.

The VirZoom brings excercise to virtual reality, but it comes at a hefty cost. The VirZoom excersize bike peripheral sells for $399.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

PSVR Aim Controller

Sony recently released the PSVR Aim Controller, which puts the PSVR platform in a league of its own for VR first person shooters. The controller gives you the natural aiming precision of a Move controller while providing all the input freedom that a Dual Shock controller offers.

The PSVR Aim Controller is available now, which leaves HTC and Oculus at a slight disadvantage when it comes to immersion in a shooter experience. That is, until rifle peripherals for the PC VR platforms hit the market.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Ilium VR Athena

Ilium VR is a third-party peripheral company that's building a rifle peripheral for the HTC Vive VR system. Ilium VR’s Athena rifle is a premium VR peripheral with Lighthouse tracking. Ilium built the gun from the base of an Airsoft gun, which gives it working mechanical components and realistic haptic feedback.

Ilium VR ran an Indiegogo campaign at the end of 2016 to help fund the creation of the Athena rifle, which would have shipped at the end of this year had the campaign reached its goal (which it did not), but the device should still see the light of day. Ilium said production could be delayed by six months, but it's moving forward with making Athena.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Virtuix Omni

The Virtuix Omni is an omnidirectional treadmill designed to complement VR HMDs. The Omni allows you to walk and run in VR without the restrictions of a limited play space. The hardware suspends you in place with a harness system that resembles rock climbing equipment. The base of the Omni features a smooth, concave surface, and it includes special low-friction shoes that slide on the base.

Virtuix initially intended to sell the Omni to consumers for home use, but following a handful of setbacks and logistics issues, the company pulled out of the consumer market to focus on commercial installations, such as mall kiosks and arcades.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Kat Walk

Kat Walk is also an omnidirectional treadmill like the Virtuix Omni, but Kat VR took a somewhat different approach. Whereas the Virtuix Omni holds you up with a ground-based suspension system, which restricts your movement in some ways--for example, you can’t crouch down or jump, and the Omni base also hinders free movement of your arms in some cases--Kat Walk uses an overhead hook system to hold you in place. This doesn’t restrict your movement in the same way--for example, it doesn’t limit your arm motion, and Kat VR designed the hook to allow for active movement, including hopping and crouching.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Roto VR Motorized Chair

The Roto VR motorized chair is a simulation gamer’s dream. With a footprint not much larger than a standard computer chair, the Roto VR offers a haptic experience more akin to an amusement park thrill ride than a home entertainment system.

The Roto VR rotates from side to side in conjunction with the movement in the game. In driving games and flight games, the chair turns when your vehicle does to simulate the feeling of inertia. Roto also offers a foot pedal system that lets you “walk” through a VR experience while seated in the chair.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Nyko Charge Block

Nyko’s Charge Block is a borderline necessary accessory for the PlayStation VR system. If you have move controllers for your PSVR, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that charging the controllers is a pain unless you have a charging accessory. The PlayStation 4 console doesn’t offer enough USB ports to charge your controllers without you having to unplug the PSVR Processor Box. The controllers won’t charge when the console is off, either.

Nyko’s Charge Block offers a convenient way to charge your Move controllers without leaving your console to idle for hours at a time. The Charge Block draws power from a wall plug instead of the USB ports on your console and it features slots to charge both Move controllers at once.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VR Mag Docks

VR Mag Docks are designed to work with the HTC Vive wand controllers. They include magnetic USB cables that allow you to disconnect your Vive wands from the charge cable quickly. The docks feature a drop-in design that takes the hassle out of connecting the charge cables to the controllers.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets



MORE: Virtual Reality Basics



MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR