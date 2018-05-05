Fortnite Battle Royale Guide: 20 Best Tips and Tricks To Win

Have Some Patience

The key to winning Fortnite is to be patient. Hiding in the shadows and waiting for the enemy to come to you is better than going out hunting for them. Stay safe, be smart and you may live long enough to win the game.

Change your Mouse Sensitivity to Improve Aiming

Playing with your mouse sensitivity can greatly improve your aiming in Fortnite. There is no “best” sensitivity setting. The trick is to play around with the mouse sensitivity options to pick a setting that is the best fit for you.

Beware the Recoil. Don’t Just Shoot

Fortnite is a fast-paced action game, but you can’t spray and pray your way to victory in this battle royale. Successful players will need to be aware of recoil.

The more you hold your finger down on the trigger, the bigger the recoil, and the worse off you will be when it comes to hitting your target. Fire in small bursts to prevent recoil from messing up your shot.

Squad Up When Using the Cozy Campfire

The Cozy Campfire item in Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the more valuable in-game items. There are some simple tricks that can make you more effective when it comes to using the Cozy Campfire item. Make sure your squad is around for the full benefits and watch out for other players!

Pick a Landing Zone and Avoid Too Many Players

It’s important to start looking for a spot to land as soon as you jump outside the Fortnite bus. We recommend less populated areas, without too many players. The fewer players there are, the more likely you’ll be able to find that sweet loot and avoid attacks from other players.

Think Like a Bush

To be a bush, one needs to think like a bush. Bushes are everywhere so be obvious. You won't find a bush indoors hiding in the shadows. Bushes don't move so when you're a bush you shouldn't move either. And for sake of battle royale, make sure you're in a crouched position as bushes don't have legs.

Build Quick, Build Smart

Building is an integral feature of Fortnite and is what sets this title apart from other battle royale games. Players can easily get better at building by perfecting their navigation of the mini build menu. Building quickly means you always have protection from an oncoming attack.

Don’t Shoot from Long Distances

Trust us, you don’t want to shoot from long distances. The further away you are from your target, the easier it is for you to miss. If you miss, your cover is blown and now the enemy knows where you are. It’s better to sneak up on someone and shoot them from close range. That way you won’t miss and you’ll have one less opponent to think about.

Stay Away From Busy Places

Fortnite beginners always make the mistake of heading straight for the main city with a lot of structures. Yes there might be loot therre, but don't be greedy. Remember, if you are doing this, than so are the majority of the other players.

Heading to a populated area will increase the odds of you getting killed at the start. Loot the small structures at the sides of the map instead. It's safe and you can find some great gear there too. Once you have the proper gear, head into the fight.

Land Quickly

Once you’ve chosen a place to land you’ll want to dive bomb and get to the grand as quick as you can. This will improve your chances of getting to loot before anyone else. You’ll have a head start on building too, which will allow you to get the jump on any enemies who happen to wander into your sites.



