Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the AG-850M’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

According to our results, Apexgaming's overall performance is not high compared to the other PSUs in our chart. Much of that is attributable to the AG-850M's modest load regulation and mediocre ripple suppression on the minor rails.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Although the AG-850M's $110 price tag isn't high (given its specifications, at least), weak performance keeps the PSU's value score down toward the bottom of our comparison.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Noise is a big problem for Apexgaming, as you can see.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

We would like to see over 88% overall efficiency. With a little tuning and some component upgrades, this platform could easily hit the 88% mark.



