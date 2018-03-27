Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Trending

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 180W and 510W load at +12V, with load on the minor rails staying below 70W.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The DC-DC converters, which aren't cooled by heat sinks, get pretty warm. The sink responsible for cooling the +12V daughterboard doesn't get particularly hot, but that's not the case for the secondary side's caps located close to the DC-DC converters. Those reach temperatures in excess of 60°C. Given their low quality, hot operating temperatures are a problem, and probable cause for the aggressive fan profile.


  • logainofhades 27 March 2018 14:53
    Hopefully they will take what was criticized for this unit, and learn from it, to make an even better product down the line. Some more competition in PSU land would be nice.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 17:46
    This is part of a reviewer's job. Some companies listen, some not, unfortunately.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 19:38
