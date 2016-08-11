Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the TPG-1250D-T, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The Titanium-class TPG-1250D-T offers exceptional performance, though it doesn't do well enough to dethrone the best-performing PSU out there, Corsair's AX1500i which is more than two years old. As you can see in our graph, the TPG-1250D-T offers even higher performance than the Titanium-class 1kW Super Flower unit, which is basically the same as EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 T2. Given that the Super Flower (and identical EVGA) PSU uses filtering caps on the modular cables in order to achieve better ripple performance, the TPG-1250D-T's advantage looks even more significant.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1250D-T's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The TPG-1250D-T's price is very high, so despite its great performance, the Thermaltake flagship still lands in second-to-last here. For about $20 more, you can get the AX1500i offering more power and better benchmark results. Thermaltake definitely needs to adjust its price accordingly.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

The Toughpower unit is among the quietest in its category. This is something that shouldn't be taken lightly, given its monstrous capacity.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

Thermaltake's overall efficiency comes close to the AX1500i, though that unit provides up to 250W more capacity. The good thing about the TPG-1250D-T is that it also enables high efficiency under light loads; it isn't tuned exclusively for the 10%-100% range like Cooler Master's MasterWatt Maker 1200.