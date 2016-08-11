Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Thermaltake recently released a new flagship Titanium-class PSU, the Toughpower DPS G RGB with 1250W max. power. Besides an RGB LED fan, this unit also features high performance, modular cabling, and compatibility with the SPM cloud platform.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the TPG-1250D-T, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

The Titanium-class TPG-1250D-T offers exceptional performance, though it doesn't do well enough to dethrone the best-performing PSU out there, Corsair's AX1500i which is more than two years old. As you can see in our graph, the TPG-1250D-T offers even higher performance than the Titanium-class 1kW Super Flower unit, which is basically the same as EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 T2. Given that the Super Flower (and identical EVGA) PSU uses filtering caps on the modular cables in order to achieve better ripple performance, the TPG-1250D-T's advantage looks even more significant.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1250D-T's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Results

The TPG-1250D-T's price is very high, so despite its great performance, the Thermaltake flagship still lands in second-to-last here. For about $20 more, you can get the AX1500i offering more power and better benchmark results. Thermaltake definitely needs to adjust its price accordingly.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

Click Here To See More Results

The Toughpower unit is among the quietest in its category. This is something that shouldn't be taken lightly, given its monstrous capacity.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

Thermaltake's overall efficiency comes close to the AX1500i, though that unit provides up to 250W more capacity. The good thing about the TPG-1250D-T is that it also enables high efficiency under light loads; it isn't tuned exclusively for the 10%-100% range like Cooler Master's MasterWatt Maker 1200.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GPUEnthusiast 11 August 2016 13:51
    I think those cables look straight ugly with three colors like that. In a windowed case, you won't even notice they're sleeved and it will instead look like an old style power supply with the rainbow wires, just really thick. I think they should stick with black and red, or just black. That yellow is faded too much and looks like it's for a banana themed build.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 11 August 2016 14:19
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 11 August 2016 15:21
    18420891 said:
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.

    It's all about them ground effects brah!!!!!

    I agree though. Unless you have a very open bottom, most do not since most have a dust filter, it wont really show. I would expect a LED logo instead.
    Reply
  • Nergo Pthycc 11 August 2016 17:20
    Gimme more LED's and maybe some rhinestones that glow and rotate!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 12 August 2016 00:26
    This is a really great power supply! The transient response performance is top-notch. I really like it. The only thing I wish is for it to be a multirail design.
    Reply
  • basroil 12 August 2016 03:07
    Almost something I could recommend, if not for that horrible double line frequency oscillation in the 12V. I would have expected a digitally controlled system to be able to remove simple harmonics like that. Perhaps their controller algorithm isn't all that great?
    Reply
  • powernod 12 August 2016 07:41
    I was anxiously expecting this review due to CWT's new CST platform.
    Just like Aris said at the end of his review, i'm expecting to see how the smaller wattage models will perform.
    The 1250 watt model seems like an excellent unit, and the only thing i disliked is the small output from the smaller rails ( 20A @5V &3.3V / 15A @5VSB ).
    P.S. Once again, an excellent review from Aris!!
    Reply
  • ralanahm 13 August 2016 10:43
    So with 104 amps on 12volts can you jump start your car?
    Reply
  • Sunderas 16 August 2016 08:33
    At this price I would never go for it.
    Reply