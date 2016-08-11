Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1250D-T's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 14.7mV 7.8mV 6.0mV 6.1mV Pass 20% Load 24.2mV 8.0mV 6.3mV 7.7mV Pass 30% Load 30.2mV 8.7mV 6.8mV 9.7mV Pass 40% Load 35.3mV 9.4mV 6.7mV 11.4mV Pass 50% Load 30.4mV 9.8mV 7.2mV 13.5mV Pass 60% Load 24.4mV 10.6mV 7.6mV 14.5mV Pass 70% Load 32.8mV 11.6mV 8.3mV 16.7mV Pass 80% Load 36.1mV 12.9mV 9.2mV 19.9mV Pass 90% Load 39.4mV 14.2mV 10.8mV 21.9mV Pass 100% Load 42.6mV 15.7mV 12.3mV 24.6mV Pass 110% Load 45.1mV 16.7mV 12.8mV 25.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.6mV 12.1mV 8.7mV 6.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 41.5mV 14.9mV 12.2mV 26.2mV Pass

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is good, though not as good as Corsair's and EVGA's high-end offerings. Ripple on the 5V and 3.3V rails is fairly low, while it's low enough on the 5VSB rail.

We should note that Super Flower's implementations use extra filtering capacitors installed on the modular cables to enable such low ripple readings. The problem with cable-installed caps is that they make the modular cables bulkier. Thus, it is much harder to route them inside a chassis. On the other hand, the fully-digital Flextronics platforms (Corsair AXi units) manage to offer exceptional ripple performance without the need for extra caps on the modular cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2