Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1250D-T's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|14.7mV
|7.8mV
|6.0mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|24.2mV
|8.0mV
|6.3mV
|7.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|30.2mV
|8.7mV
|6.8mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|35.3mV
|9.4mV
|6.7mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|30.4mV
|9.8mV
|7.2mV
|13.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|24.4mV
|10.6mV
|7.6mV
|14.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|32.8mV
|11.6mV
|8.3mV
|16.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|36.1mV
|12.9mV
|9.2mV
|19.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|39.4mV
|14.2mV
|10.8mV
|21.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|42.6mV
|15.7mV
|12.3mV
|24.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|45.1mV
|16.7mV
|12.8mV
|25.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|15.6mV
|12.1mV
|8.7mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|41.5mV
|14.9mV
|12.2mV
|26.2mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is good, though not as good as Corsair's and EVGA's high-end offerings. Ripple on the 5V and 3.3V rails is fairly low, while it's low enough on the 5VSB rail.
We should note that Super Flower's implementations use extra filtering capacitors installed on the modular cables to enable such low ripple readings. The problem with cable-installed caps is that they make the modular cables bulkier. Thus, it is much harder to route them inside a chassis. On the other hand, the fully-digital Flextronics platforms (Corsair AXi units) manage to offer exceptional ripple performance without the need for extra caps on the modular cables.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
It's all about them ground effects brah!!!!!
I agree though. Unless you have a very open bottom, most do not since most have a dust filter, it wont really show. I would expect a LED logo instead.
Just like Aris said at the end of his review, i'm expecting to see how the smaller wattage models will perform.
The 1250 watt model seems like an excellent unit, and the only thing i disliked is the small output from the smaller rails ( 20A @5V &3.3V / 15A @5VSB ).
P.S. Once again, an excellent review from Aris!!