Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Thermaltake recently released a new flagship Titanium-class PSU, the Toughpower DPS G RGB with 1250W max. power. Besides an RGB LED fan, this unit also features high performance, modular cabling, and compatibility with the SPM cloud platform.

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1250D-T's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load14.7mV7.8mV6.0mV6.1mVPass
20% Load24.2mV8.0mV6.3mV7.7mVPass
30% Load30.2mV8.7mV6.8mV9.7mVPass
40% Load35.3mV9.4mV6.7mV11.4mVPass
50% Load30.4mV9.8mV7.2mV13.5mVPass
60% Load24.4mV10.6mV7.6mV14.5mVPass
70% Load32.8mV11.6mV8.3mV16.7mVPass
80% Load36.1mV12.9mV9.2mV19.9mVPass
90% Load39.4mV14.2mV10.8mV21.9mVPass
100% Load42.6mV15.7mV12.3mV24.6mVPass
110% Load45.1mV16.7mV12.8mV25.8mVPass
Cross-Load 115.6mV12.1mV8.7mV6.3mVPass
Cross-Load 241.5mV14.9mV12.2mV26.2mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is good, though not as good as Corsair's and EVGA's high-end offerings. Ripple on the 5V and 3.3V rails is fairly low, while it's low enough on the 5VSB rail.

We should note that Super Flower's implementations use extra filtering capacitors installed on the modular cables to enable such low ripple readings. The problem with cable-installed caps is that they make the modular cables bulkier. Thus, it is much harder to route them inside a chassis. On the other hand, the fully-digital Flextronics platforms (Corsair AXi units) manage to offer exceptional ripple performance without the need for extra caps on the modular cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GPUEnthusiast 11 August 2016 13:51
    I think those cables look straight ugly with three colors like that. In a windowed case, you won't even notice they're sleeved and it will instead look like an old style power supply with the rainbow wires, just really thick. I think they should stick with black and red, or just black. That yellow is faded too much and looks like it's for a banana themed build.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 11 August 2016 14:19
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 11 August 2016 15:21
    18420891 said:
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.

    It's all about them ground effects brah!!!!!

    I agree though. Unless you have a very open bottom, most do not since most have a dust filter, it wont really show. I would expect a LED logo instead.
    Reply
  • Nergo Pthycc 11 August 2016 17:20
    Gimme more LED's and maybe some rhinestones that glow and rotate!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 12 August 2016 00:26
    This is a really great power supply! The transient response performance is top-notch. I really like it. The only thing I wish is for it to be a multirail design.
    Reply
  • basroil 12 August 2016 03:07
    Almost something I could recommend, if not for that horrible double line frequency oscillation in the 12V. I would have expected a digitally controlled system to be able to remove simple harmonics like that. Perhaps their controller algorithm isn't all that great?
    Reply
  • powernod 12 August 2016 07:41
    I was anxiously expecting this review due to CWT's new CST platform.
    Just like Aris said at the end of his review, i'm expecting to see how the smaller wattage models will perform.
    The 1250 watt model seems like an excellent unit, and the only thing i disliked is the small output from the smaller rails ( 20A @5V &3.3V / 15A @5VSB ).
    P.S. Once again, an excellent review from Aris!!
    Reply
  • ralanahm 13 August 2016 10:43
    So with 104 amps on 12volts can you jump start your car?
    Reply
  • Sunderas 16 August 2016 08:33
    At this price I would never go for it.
    Reply