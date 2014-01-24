Trending

2013 Audi A8L: Nvidia Graphics, Wi-Fi, LED Lights, And Google Earth

By

One week with Audi's flagship A8L just isn't enough. This car is loaded with smart technology, driver aids, awesome lights, and a beefy motor. We go through as many of its subsystems as possible in an effort to find something wrong...but really can't.

How Much Nvidia Is Inside Audi's A8L?

Audi is one of the first automotive companies to hook up with Nvidia for help with its infotainment systems. Despite the public cooperation and announcements on both sides of the aisle, neither would confirm the exact application processor powering MMI touch. When we asked Audi, we were told it doesn't disclose that information. Nvidia echoed the same sentiment. Heck, we even tried to ping Harman, which we assumed built Audi's MMI system.

Everyone stayed quiet about the composition of the MMI. Fortunately, after a lot of persistence, we were told that the A8L's infotainment system doesn't employ Tegra at all. Despite the A7 demo platforms we saw back at CES 2012 and 2013, Tegra didn't actually make it into any Audi until this year's A3/S3.

Audi's A8L MMI unit

The reason both companies kept quiet was because the graphics solution in Audi's A8L predates Tegra. It's a GeForce-derived GPU, but Nvidia wouldn't give us the details. And unfortunately, because it's a specialized multimedia processor, there was no other company to turn to for details. The only other bit of information we uncovered was that Nvidia's hardware is paired to a Texas Instrument OMAP-based SoC, the Jacinto 5.

TI's Jacinto 5 includes a single ARM Cortex-A8 core and a DSP to drive the MMI, including its radio functionality, Wi-Fi connectivity, 3G, and everything else related to the infotainment system. Nvidia's contribution kicks in for rendering 3D maps with Google Earth overlays. TI isn't specific about the exact SoC model Audi uses, and the company manufactures a great many configurations. So, we'll just have to be content identifying the A8L's internals from a high level and giving Nvidia credit for powering the complementary multimedia applications unit (MMX).
All of that hardware is controlled by QNX's real-time operating system. 

Audi deploys a second MMI unit in its A8L, dedicated to the rear-seat entertainment system, which we'll detail shortly. Hopefully you're already getting the sense that this car is incredibly technology-laden, partly explaining its six-figure price tag. 

Even though the Jacinto 5's single Cortex-A8 sounds like it might be a little anemic, we have no complaints about the infotainment system's performance. Controls respond quickly, free of lag. Handwriting recognition would seem to be the most delay-sensitive workload, and it's even snappy enough to impress.

56 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cypeq 24 January 2014 08:34
    Tom's add regular Refirgerator reviews they also get touchscreens built in.
    Reply
  • vertexx 24 January 2014 09:12
    Aren't 2014 models out by now?
    Reply
  • Zeh 24 January 2014 10:08
    One can always dream...
    Reply
  • cozmium 24 January 2014 11:02
    Another prime example of how B&O are only made for big wallets and not discerning audio enthusiasts. Bowers and Wilkins, such as in the Jaguar XF, sound utterly fantastic. In a car you have a minefield of acoustic problems to overcome, and it takes more than slapping in fancy looking speakers.
    Reply
  • Flicules 24 January 2014 11:39
    I would like to see an article about the new Infotainment system on the Mazda 3(MY14)
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 24 January 2014 11:39
    *reads title*...so basically all the things Tesla already had in 2012?

    (wifi hardware was present but the software wasn't enabled since the first year of 3G was free)
    Reply
  • vertexx 24 January 2014 14:08
    The 2014 A8 L features a Bose sound system, or perhaps that's the standard option.
    Reply
  • Metalrenok 24 January 2014 14:26
    Car reviews? Seriously Tom's?
    Reply
  • Metalrenok 24 January 2014 14:44
    Car reviews? Seriously Tom's?
    Reply
  • bhaberle 24 January 2014 15:07
    So umm. It is important to know that even lower end Audi's like the S4 (standard) and the A4 (optional) have these features, such as wi-fi, etc. And yes the wifi hotspot was available in last year's versions of these cars (which actually is the 2013 ones.) The a4/s4 versions are not touch though, which is not really an issue.
    Reply