2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition: The Gran Turismo Car

Nissan let us borrow its 2013 GT-R Black Edition press car for our trip to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We were blown away by its performance, even if the car doesn't include much of the convenience-oriented tech we've grown accustomed to.

In The GT-R's Driver's Seat

Walk up to the GT-R and you’ll notice its door handles are recessed. This isn't to look pretty or be cute. Nissan's engineers designed them that way to improve the car's aerodynamics. As you can imagine, reducing drag is important on a vehicle with a claimed top speed of 193 MPH. To open the door, press on the side with the raised bumps and pull on the handle.

Inside, you're welcomed by the first notable addition included with the Black Edition trim: supportive Recaro bucket seats appointed in red and black leather. Per Recaro tradition, they sport excellent side bolster support, and had no trouble keeping us planted during aggressive cornering. The seats are heated too, which was nice as we cruised through the cold Las Vegas nights.

We found the GT-R's front seats to be about as comfortable as could be expected, though after 300 miles each way, it was clear we weren't riding around in an Infiniti. There's only so much "let me grip your rear-end and not let go" that a 30-something-year-old tech writer can take. 

Once you're planted into the driver's seat and look up, a basic set of analog gauges greet you. They include a speedometer, a tachometer, the fuel gauge, an engine temperature indicator, and a digital read-out that conveys the transmission's gear. There’s also a digital information center you can cycle through for trip information and gas mileage.

One of the coolest features we ran across just sitting in the driver's seat was the GT-R's tilt and telescoping steering wheel. While most cars with those features simply move the steering column and wheel, Nissan's engineers took the concept even further by moving the steering column and gauge clusters during adjustments. This allows the gauges to remain visible, regardless of the driver's position. The feature is great for track days. 

  • blackmagnum 01 May 2013 05:05
    Supercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
  • k1114 01 May 2013 05:08
    A car review I actually didn't skip over.
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:38
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?
  • tuanies 01 May 2013 05:42
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:49
    10742298 said:
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!

    i'd spend my money at the porsche dealer, and not worry about imploding transmissions.

  • jossrik 01 May 2013 06:51
    No pics of the car from the side? Just that one drawing at an angle. I'm interested, but the pics don't really give a good idea what the car actually looks like.
  • barto 01 May 2013 11:25
    Will wait to watch on Top Gear to listen to Jeremy squeal like the first time he drove it in '09.
  • jcurry23 01 May 2013 11:40
    is the GTR known to have imploding transmissions??
  • Jerky_san 01 May 2013 12:43
    I doubt that car has many problems.. That's Nissan's pride and joy.. The engine being hand built kind of shows that.. Even though its minor tech oriented the pure precision and technology that went into making this beast of a car is amazing.. Blows my little evo x out of the water ;-; but I feel happy lol..
  • natoco 01 May 2013 12:48
    It is a great bang for your buck car, but I lacks what the 300k cars have, soul and sound. Yeah I gets to 100 quick but it sounds like a vacuum doing so rather than a supercar. Would still love to have one though
