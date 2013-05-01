2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition: The Gran Turismo Car

Digital Toys From Polyphony Digital

All GT-Rs incorporate a Performance and Vehicle Information display, which we will refer to as the PVID. Polyphony Digital handled the display's visuals, lending it a touch of that Gran Turismo flair. The PVID conveys detailed vehicle information that would otherwise be unavailable on the gauge cluster. A few of the data points you get access to include:

Engine coolant temperature

Engine oil temperature

Engine oil pressure

Transmission oil pressure

Transmission oil temperature

Boost pressure

For as street-friendly as it is, the GT-R is a sports car, and we hope at least some of the owners out there are treating it to some track time. When you're pushing the car, all of that extra information is very convenient for monitoring vital stats, allowing you to catch problems before they get any more expensive than they need to. If you want even more detail on the car's functions, you can access defined screens with acceleration, braking, and fuel economy information. There's even a stopwatch mode.

The PVID is customizable in case you want to mix and match specific functions on-screen. In fact, there are four customizable displays with the option to show three or six panels. After playing with the configurable view, I decided I liked seeing the engine and transmission oil temperature and pressure, the AWD system's torque split, and cornering force. The fuel efficiency information panel was flat-out depressing stuck in Los Angeles rush out traffic, but the torque split and boost pressure displays were much more fun to watch.