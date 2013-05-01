Trending

2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition: The Gran Turismo Car

By

Nissan let us borrow its 2013 GT-R Black Edition press car for our trip to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We were blown away by its performance, even if the car doesn't include much of the convenience-oriented tech we've grown accustomed to.

Digital Toys From Polyphony Digital

All GT-Rs incorporate a Performance and Vehicle Information display, which we will refer to as the PVID. Polyphony Digital handled the display's visuals, lending it a touch of that Gran Turismo flair. The PVID conveys detailed vehicle information that would otherwise be unavailable on the gauge cluster. A few of the data points you get access to include:

  • Engine coolant temperature
  • Engine oil temperature
  • Engine oil pressure
  • Transmission oil pressure
  • Transmission oil temperature
  • Boost pressure

For as street-friendly as it is, the GT-R is a sports car, and we hope at least some of the owners out there are treating it to some track time. When you're pushing the car, all of that extra information is very convenient for monitoring vital stats, allowing you to catch problems before they get any more expensive than they need to. If you want even more detail on the car's functions, you can access defined screens with acceleration, braking, and fuel economy information. There's even a stopwatch mode.

The PVID is customizable in case you want to mix and match specific functions on-screen. In fact, there are four customizable displays with the option to show three or six panels. After playing with the configurable view, I decided I liked seeing the engine and transmission oil temperature and pressure, the AWD system's torque split, and cornering force. The fuel efficiency information panel was flat-out depressing stuck in Los Angeles rush out traffic, but the torque split and boost pressure displays were much more fun to watch. 

88 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 01 May 2013 05:05
    Supercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    Reply
  • k1114 01 May 2013 05:08
    A car review I actually didn't skip over.
    Reply
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:38
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?
    Reply
  • tuanies 01 May 2013 05:42
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!
    Reply
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:49
    10742298 said:
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!

    i'd spend my money at the porsche dealer, and not worry about imploding transmissions.

    Reply
  • jossrik 01 May 2013 06:51
    No pics of the car from the side? Just that one drawing at an angle. I'm interested, but the pics don't really give a good idea what the car actually looks like.
    Reply
  • barto 01 May 2013 11:25
    Will wait to watch on Top Gear to listen to Jeremy squeal like the first time he drove it in '09.
    Reply
  • jcurry23 01 May 2013 11:40
    is the GTR known to have imploding transmissions??
    Reply
  • Jerky_san 01 May 2013 12:43
    I doubt that car has many problems.. That's Nissan's pride and joy.. The engine being hand built kind of shows that.. Even though its minor tech oriented the pure precision and technology that went into making this beast of a car is amazing.. Blows my little evo x out of the water ;-; but I feel happy lol..
    Reply
  • natoco 01 May 2013 12:48
    It is a great bang for your buck car, but I lacks what the 300k cars have, soul and sound. Yeah I gets to 100 quick but it sounds like a vacuum doing so rather than a supercar. Would still love to have one though
    Reply