2014 Equus Review: Are You Ready For A $70,000 Hyundai?

Getting Acquainted With The Equus' Interior

The Equus' interior is well-executed, featuring plenty of soft materials and comfortable leather. The seats are heated and cooled for optimal comfort in any season. Hyundai takes a page from the Mercedes-Benz layout book with the placement of its seat controls. While most cars have adjustments attached to the seats themselves, the Equus joins Mercedes in placing them on each door panel, in front of the handle.

Personally, after many years of driving vehicles with seat-mounted controls, relocating them to the door is disorienting. In my mind, you reach down to tweak the seat. Surely this is just something to get used to. But controls on the seats also look neater and stay out of the away (a desirable quality from something you don't need to manipulate often). Nevertheless, Hyundai arms its Equus with a 12-way adjustable driver's seat and two memory positions.

Sitting in that captain's chair, you can set your elbow on the armrest and reach for the infotainment system's control knob. Here, Hyundai takes a page from the Germans, and we'll discuss this functionality shortly. But their placement relative to each other is awful. The armrest is too long, and getting to the knob requires bending your wrist, which isn't comfortable. Kudos to Hyundai for setting its target so high. Please work on the ergonomics, though.

The steering wheel is both leather-wrapped and wood-trimmed, with tilt and telescope adjustments. Because it's powered, the wheel's position settings are also committed to memory when you save a preset. There's even a heating element built-in to warm your hands as you start your commute on chilly winter mornings. Only the leather parts of the steering wheel heat up, and that's fine by me since I like to hold onto the nine and three o'clock positions.

Another interior detail I'd like to point out is the center stack's analog clock. It's simple, non-pretentious, and generally looks pretty good. Apparently, though, Hyundai thought that since it already integrated a clock, there wasn't any need for digital timekeeping on the infotainment display or gauge cluster. It thought wrong, though. Sure, I'm a fan of analog watches. But I'm not a fan of trying to read them while driving. There's plenty of space leftover for a digital clock to glance over at quickly. To add insult to injury, less expensive Hyundai vehicles employing similar infotainment software (but no analog clock) do give you a digital readout.