2014 Equus Review: Are You Ready For A $70,000 Hyundai?

Would you be willing to spend close to seventy grand on a high-end Hyundai? Loaded down with a 429-hp V8 engine, heads-up display, numerous driver aids, and a back seat full of amenities, the automaker wants to give value-seekers something to think about.

2014 Hyundai Equus Benchmark Results

So much of what we do at Tom's Hardware centers on benchmark results. As such, we've developed a test suite that covers some of the tasks and processes that are important to a driver using his car's technology package. The tasks we measure include: boot-up time, time to connect to a paired phone, the time it takes to start music playback after booting the infotainment system, and lastly, how long it takes to actually add a phone to the system. We chose these measurements because they affect everyday use.

We perform the tests by recording video of each action and reviewing the footage in an editor to establish the exact point the system was turned on, and when the tasks are completed. The result is accurate; these aren't stop watch-timed tests. Our results from previous car reviews are included as well. With the Audi A8L, we manually restarted the system using the key combination to force a cold boot, ensuring it wasn't fast-booting as we approach the car.

The Equus' navigation system is a little slower than the system in Hyundai's 2013 Genesis Coupe, landing the big car toward the bottom of our chart. Why the five-second difference? No doubt it has to do with the Genesis Coupe leveraging a QNX-based system, while the Equus employs Windows CE.

With that said, Hyundai's flagship is still slower than Audi's MMI touch platform and Infiniti's HDD Navigation system. But there's more to this story than the benchmark indicates.

Hyundai prioritizes music playback on start-up, taking second place out of the vehicles we’ve reviewed so far. It’s even a little bit faster than the 2013 Genesis Coupe and more than five times faster than the MMI touch system. 

It takes about 25 seconds to pair a phone when the Equus starts up. That's not the fastest time we've recorded, but Hyundai's platform does land in the top five, demolishing Audi MMI touch (albeit from a cold boot). If you want to make a call as soon as you get in the car, the Equus should have you chatting away without much wait.

The Equus' navigation software is on par with the 2013 Genesis Coupe's, which is to say it's fast. Scoring the top two positions, Hyundai clearly does an excellent job in this discipline.

Although it has four inputs to stitch together, the Equus' backup camera demonstrates almost no delay. By the time you start the car and put it into reverse, the camera is available.

54 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 01 March 2014 07:06
    Hyundai and Kia sure have come a long way.
  • Blazer1985 01 March 2014 12:21
    O.o it is an exact replica of a mercedes e-class. Even the interiors match completely... Or is it just me?
  • pilsner 01 March 2014 13:59
    O.o it is an exact replica of a mercedes e-class. Even the interiors match completely... Or is it just me?
    Yes, they took a lot of styling cues from Mercedes. The front grille, headlights and rear lights are quite similar to the E class Mercs. The first thing I thought when I saw the pictures on the first page of this article was "that looks like a Mercedes copy". Surely not coincidental - other Hyundai models look like 1-series or 3-series BMW. I do not think it is bad to take cues from successful design, it should just not be so obvious that it becomes the first thing people notice when they look at your car.
  • tuanies 01 March 2014 14:59
    All vehicle styling is derivative nowadays. However, the Equus is a pretty good Mercedes replica. But they are still new to the luxury class so they're banking on familiarity instead of trying to stand out for the people who want bargain luxury but still want people to ask if its a Mercedes Benz.
  • 10tacle 01 March 2014 15:31
    Hyundai with this car is where Lexus and Infiniti were in the late 1980s: going after BMW and Mercedes flagships (7-series, S-class respectively). However, the difference is that Lexus and Infiniti are strictly a luxury car brand off their parent companies. This car is, well, still a Hyundai. It has a certain class stigma to it. If I had $70k to spend on a luxury ride, I'd rather buy a two year old off-lease certified car by Mercedes, BMW, or Audi over this thing brand new. Any day of the week. If Hyundai wanted to go after the top dogs, they should have spun off their own Luxury brand to shed the image of an economy-class Korean label. Besides, it remains to be seen how well these latest Korean cars that have come out looking pretty good over the last two or three years or so hold up long term. I wouldn't bet on them for a long term keeper.
  • brenro12 01 March 2014 15:45
  • brenro12 01 March 2014 15:46
    Actually, it's a copy of the Lexus LS 460 which is a copy of the Mercedes S Class.
  • BhimaJ 01 March 2014 16:40
    My Hyundai Elantra is a solid car. Having said that, if I had $70k to drop on a vehicle, it has to be something really special, something that represents the best of what we can engineer today in that class and a nod to inspire the future. Honestly there really isn't another luxury car in this price class that competes with the Tesla S. It is simply a technologically superior car to any of the others on the market in its class.
  • JoBales 01 March 2014 21:19
    Strange how when perceived low-cost company Volkswagen tried to release the high-end, technologically sophisticated VW Phaeton in the U.S. a while back, it didn't sell enough to continue the model here. But Hyundai sells the Equus and it seems to be the sweetheart of the car mags and blogs. Truthfully, I'd take the VW before the Hyundai. Of course, VW did start selling higher end products like the Toureg now. Maybe if they'd done this before offering the Phaeton the marketplace might have accepted it easier. Of course, the problem there is that when you get into the 70k-100k field that Phaeton was in, you are in competition with VW's Audi luxury division which, considering the two, would be a no-brainer.
  • tuanies 01 March 2014 22:15
    That was their problem, they competed with themselves. The Phaeton wasn't much cheaper than the A8. The Equus is significantly cheaper than a comparable LS460 and on the LS you can't have adaptive cruise control with the executive rear seating in the same package.

    The Phaeton is an awesome car though.

