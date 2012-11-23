Time To Upgrade: 10 SSDs Between 240 And 256 GB, Rounded Up

SanDisk Extreme

SanDisk is in a unique position. Mostly known as a manufacturer of external storage cards and USB flash drives, the company actually operates a joint venture with Toshiba called Flash Forward, Ltd., which produced one-third of the world's NAND in the third quarter of 2012, according to Trendfocus. SanDisk doesn't have its own controller technology, though, which is why it predictably leverages SandForce's logic.

The Extreme series SSDs clearly cater to enthusiasts, armed with 24 nm Toggle-mode DDR memory. Thus, they go head-to-head with drives like Patriot's Wildfire, OCZ's Vertex 3 Max IOPS, and Transcend's SSD720.

SanDisk covers this drive with a three-year limited warranty. Its bundle consists of the bare drive and an installation/warranty guide. Just the basics, really.

Performance is pretty much what you’d expect from a second-generation SandForce-based SSD. Sequential read and write performance top out at ~550 MB/s and incompressible writes (random and sequential) hit a ~200 MB/s.