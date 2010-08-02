Trending

Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

A couple of months ago, we built a 3D dual-projector system, just like in movie theaters. Now, we're comparing it to Nvidia's 3D Vision projector-based setup to see which option offers the best consumer-level 3D experience for your living room.

Benchmark Results: Star Trek Online

Epic space battles in wall-sized 3D are so impressive that this is a crowd-favorite game to sit back and watch. The sense of scale is simply breathtaking with the camera poised behind the saucer section of a mighty starship that fires volley after volley of phaser cannons toward a target far off in the distance. Floating space debris contributes to a sense of depth. 

We use the following settings for our tests: 1280x720 (native projector resolution), recommended quality, and 4x MSAA.

Game Experience using 3D Vision:

The 3D Vision adviser tells us the following about Star trek Online compatibility: "Rating: Good, Some objects render at wrong depth, Go to Options/Video turn on advanced video settings, Anti-Aliasing=None, Shadows=low, Bloom Quality=Off."

Essentially, shadows don't render properly. But it turns out that space battles don't need shadows to look great. And if AA is enabled, some stuff renders in one eye and not the other (explosions and certain weapon effects are two examples), but turning AA off fixes this issue. On a positive note, the mouse cursor is shown for both eyes, which is an improvement over the iZ3D driver.

This is one of the titles where we noticed a lack of depth on the projector compared to other 3D solutions, such as the polarized 3D drivers or even 3D Vision on the Acer GD235Hz LCD monitor. The depth wheel could not correct the lack of depth, but extensive tweaking with convergence helps produce great results.

Comparing to the Polarized Dual-Projector Drivers:

Unfortunately, this is another game for which the TriDef driver fails to work on a dual-projector system. As it always seems to, the iZ3D driver works, but produces some shadow glitches, so the low setting is necessary. Once again, the mouse cursor can only be seen in one eye when using the iZ3D driver.

Star Trek Online 3D Stereo Performance:

This game favors the 3D Vision solution, delivering higher frame rates than the iZ3D driver provides on the GeForce GTX 260.

84 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hemburger 02 August 2010 13:06
    I'd rather wall sized 1080p playback than wall sized 3D playback. = )
  • Lmeow 02 August 2010 13:09
    I would love to have a 3D system like this, unfortunately it's nCredibly expensive...
  • Tamz_msc 02 August 2010 13:14
    I don't care about 3D.
  • infodan 02 August 2010 13:57
    What about DLP 3D? the projector supports it, DLP-link glasses are cheaper and dont require a transmitter like the nvidia glasses.
  • TheStealthyOne 02 August 2010 14:28
    "The whole experiment consisted of about $2500 worth of hardware and software, NOT including the PC driving the displays."

    I cringed.
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:07
    I own a acer h5360 and I agree, it is awesome watching 3d movies on it. 1080p? Dont even notice pixellation at 115 inch screen. 720p is fine and at a great price. 1080p 3d projectors will be extremely expensive for average consumers.
  • proxy711 02 August 2010 15:18
    kolsky 3d is extremely expensive for average consumers.
    Fixed.
  • Rickyw972 02 August 2010 15:41
    Is this projector better than the Mitshibshi 73" 1080p dlp for $1100?
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:56
    Im sorry, but 3d is NOT expensive. The acer 5360 can be bought for as low as 580 and the nvidia vision glasses kit can be bought for as low as 150. That is under 1,000... less than the cost of a 3D TV.
  • DaFees 02 August 2010 16:08
    Interesting read, but ultimately all this 3D talk leaves me with a big question. I have a PS3 and if I upgrade my PC to a 3D vision enabled PC is there a projector (perhaps the one discussed in this article) that would allow me to enjoy the 3D from my PS3 and my PC? I understand if I would need a switch between devices or manually switch cables. I know NVIDIA is working on a 3DTV play tech that let's you use the glasses of 3D enabled HDTV to enjoy NVIDIA 3D Vision, but is there a similar option for projectors?
