Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

Benchmark Results: Star Trek Online

Epic space battles in wall-sized 3D are so impressive that this is a crowd-favorite game to sit back and watch. The sense of scale is simply breathtaking with the camera poised behind the saucer section of a mighty starship that fires volley after volley of phaser cannons toward a target far off in the distance. Floating space debris contributes to a sense of depth.

We use the following settings for our tests: 1280x720 (native projector resolution), recommended quality, and 4x MSAA.

Game Experience using 3D Vision:

The 3D Vision adviser tells us the following about Star trek Online compatibility: "Rating: Good, Some objects render at wrong depth, Go to Options/Video turn on advanced video settings, Anti-Aliasing=None, Shadows=low, Bloom Quality=Off."

Essentially, shadows don't render properly. But it turns out that space battles don't need shadows to look great. And if AA is enabled, some stuff renders in one eye and not the other (explosions and certain weapon effects are two examples), but turning AA off fixes this issue. On a positive note, the mouse cursor is shown for both eyes, which is an improvement over the iZ3D driver.

This is one of the titles where we noticed a lack of depth on the projector compared to other 3D solutions, such as the polarized 3D drivers or even 3D Vision on the Acer GD235Hz LCD monitor. The depth wheel could not correct the lack of depth, but extensive tweaking with convergence helps produce great results.

Comparing to the Polarized Dual-Projector Drivers:

Unfortunately, this is another game for which the TriDef driver fails to work on a dual-projector system. As it always seems to, the iZ3D driver works, but produces some shadow glitches, so the low setting is necessary. Once again, the mouse cursor can only be seen in one eye when using the iZ3D driver.

Star Trek Online 3D Stereo Performance:

This game favors the 3D Vision solution, delivering higher frame rates than the iZ3D driver provides on the GeForce GTX 260.