Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

A couple of months ago, we built a 3D dual-projector system, just like in movie theaters. Now, we're comparing it to Nvidia's 3D Vision projector-based setup to see which option offers the best consumer-level 3D experience for your living room.

Blu-ray 3D Movie Payback

Something that polarized dual-projector systems do not currently allow for is Blu-ray 3D playback. This is a software, and not a hardware, limitation. No developers are spending resources to design something for the fringe dual-projector platform.

Of course, 3D Vision uses the same 120 Hz AFR method to display 3D imagery that the major television manufacturers are using, so this de-facto standard is supported through 3D Vision by all the significant Blu-ray 3D software packages. In our case, we'll use a prerelease version of PowerDVD 10 Ultra Mk II to test things out. We're using the newly released Blu-ray 3D disc Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

The Blu-ray 3D playback is perfect, and surprisingly bright. We are put off by Blu-ray 3D playback on the 3D Vision-capable Acer GD235Hz LCD LCD, but the brightness issue doesn't seem to rear its head on the Acer H5360 projector. Perhaps we're simply conditioned to control the light in a projector situation. But whatever the reason, the brightness isn't a detractor at all like it is on the monitor.

84 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hemburger 02 August 2010 13:06
    I'd rather wall sized 1080p playback than wall sized 3D playback. = )
  • Lmeow 02 August 2010 13:09
    I would love to have a 3D system like this, unfortunately it's nCredibly expensive...
  • Tamz_msc 02 August 2010 13:14
    I don't care about 3D.
  • infodan 02 August 2010 13:57
    What about DLP 3D? the projector supports it, DLP-link glasses are cheaper and dont require a transmitter like the nvidia glasses.
  • TheStealthyOne 02 August 2010 14:28
    "The whole experiment consisted of about $2500 worth of hardware and software, NOT including the PC driving the displays."

    I cringed.
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:07
    I own a acer h5360 and I agree, it is awesome watching 3d movies on it. 1080p? Dont even notice pixellation at 115 inch screen. 720p is fine and at a great price. 1080p 3d projectors will be extremely expensive for average consumers.
  • proxy711 02 August 2010 15:18
    kolsky 3d is extremely expensive for average consumers.
    Fixed.
  • Rickyw972 02 August 2010 15:41
    Is this projector better than the Mitshibshi 73" 1080p dlp for $1100?
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:56
    Im sorry, but 3d is NOT expensive. The acer 5360 can be bought for as low as 580 and the nvidia vision glasses kit can be bought for as low as 150. That is under 1,000... less than the cost of a 3D TV.
  • DaFees 02 August 2010 16:08
    Interesting read, but ultimately all this 3D talk leaves me with a big question. I have a PS3 and if I upgrade my PC to a 3D vision enabled PC is there a projector (perhaps the one discussed in this article) that would allow me to enjoy the 3D from my PS3 and my PC? I understand if I would need a switch between devices or manually switch cables. I know NVIDIA is working on a 3DTV play tech that let's you use the glasses of 3D enabled HDTV to enjoy NVIDIA 3D Vision, but is there a similar option for projectors?
