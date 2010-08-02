Trending

Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

By

A couple of months ago, we built a 3D dual-projector system, just like in movie theaters. Now, we're comparing it to Nvidia's 3D Vision projector-based setup to see which option offers the best consumer-level 3D experience for your living room.

Test System And Benchmarks

We're using the same Core 2 Duo E7200-based system we did in our previous 3D theater article in order to compare results. The CPU is an older specimen, but it's a cool-running device, is slightly overclocked, and is a good representation of a processor that someone might use in an HTPC.

For graphics performance, we're testing with the same GeForce GTX 260 that we used in the previous article, once again to keep results comparable. We can't re-use the Radeon HD 4890 because 3D Vision only works with GeForce 3D Vision-ready graphics cards.

We'd like to show you how these games look in 3D and we're offering a way to experience the 3D depth without spending any cash on a 3D monitor. It is called “cross viewing.” The image on the left is for your right eye and the image on the right is for your left eye. A good trick to use is to hold your finger about halfway to the screen in front of the images you are trying to cross view. Focus your eyes on your finger and move your finger towards or away from the screen until there appears to be three identically sized images behind it instead of two. Then, shift your focus to the center image and move your finger out of the way. If done properly you will see what appears to be three images: a clear 3D image in the center and blurry 2D images on each side. For some people it is easier to accomplish this by increasing the distance between your eyes and the monitor. Not everyone will have success with cross viewing, but it is a nice option for folks who can experience it.

To get a better view, click on the cross view image for a pop-up window that features a larger version.

For viewers who can't wrap their eyes around cross viewing, these images can still be used to point out any anomalies between right- and left-perspective views.

3D Test System
CPUIntel Core 2 Duo E7200 (Wolfdale), 2.53 GHz, 3 MB Shared L2 Cache; Overclocked to 2.61 GHz @ 275 MHz FSB
MotherboardAsus P5N7A-VM, nForce 730i, BIOS 512
NetworkingOnboard Gigabit LAN controller
MemoryKingston PC2-6400  2 x 2,048 MB, 330 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-2T
GraphicsRadeon HD 4890 Reference850 MHz Core, 975 MHz Memory, 1 GB GDDR5Asus GeForce ENGTX260 Matrix 576 MHz Core, 1,242 MHz Shaders, 999 MHz Memory, 796 MB GDDR3
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA500 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s
PowerThermaltake Toughpower 1200 W1200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91
Software and Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows Vista Ultimate 32-bit, SP2
DirectX versionDirectX 10
Graphics DriversAMD Catalyst 10.2, Nvidia GeForce 196.21 (TriDef and iZ3D benchmarks) and 257.21 (3D Vision benchmarks)
Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 9, Medium Settings
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Version 1.0.0, Highest Settings, 4x AA
Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate BoxHighest Details, 8x MSAA, SSAO off
Left 4 DeadVersion 1.0.1.5; Highest Settings, 4x AA
Dungeons and Dragons OnlineVersion 1.11.0.8125; Ultra-High Details, DirectX 9, 4x AA
Star Trek OnlineVersion 2010.03.22.11.32; Recommended Quality, 4x AA
84 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hemburger 02 August 2010 13:06
    I'd rather wall sized 1080p playback than wall sized 3D playback. = )
    Reply
  • Lmeow 02 August 2010 13:09
    I would love to have a 3D system like this, unfortunately it's nCredibly expensive...
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 02 August 2010 13:14
    I don't care about 3D.
    Reply
  • infodan 02 August 2010 13:57
    What about DLP 3D? the projector supports it, DLP-link glasses are cheaper and dont require a transmitter like the nvidia glasses.
    Reply
  • TheStealthyOne 02 August 2010 14:28
    "The whole experiment consisted of about $2500 worth of hardware and software, NOT including the PC driving the displays."

    I cringed.
    Reply
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:07
    I own a acer h5360 and I agree, it is awesome watching 3d movies on it. 1080p? Dont even notice pixellation at 115 inch screen. 720p is fine and at a great price. 1080p 3d projectors will be extremely expensive for average consumers.
    Reply
  • proxy711 02 August 2010 15:18
    kolsky 3d is extremely expensive for average consumers.
    Fixed.
    Reply
  • Rickyw972 02 August 2010 15:41
    Is this projector better than the Mitshibshi 73" 1080p dlp for $1100?
    Reply
  • kolsky 02 August 2010 15:56
    Im sorry, but 3d is NOT expensive. The acer 5360 can be bought for as low as 580 and the nvidia vision glasses kit can be bought for as low as 150. That is under 1,000... less than the cost of a 3D TV.
    Reply
  • DaFees 02 August 2010 16:08
    Interesting read, but ultimately all this 3D talk leaves me with a big question. I have a PS3 and if I upgrade my PC to a 3D vision enabled PC is there a projector (perhaps the one discussed in this article) that would allow me to enjoy the 3D from my PS3 and my PC? I understand if I would need a switch between devices or manually switch cables. I know NVIDIA is working on a 3DTV play tech that let's you use the glasses of 3D enabled HDTV to enjoy NVIDIA 3D Vision, but is there a similar option for projectors?
    Reply