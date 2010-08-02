Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

Test System And Benchmarks

We're using the same Core 2 Duo E7200-based system we did in our previous 3D theater article in order to compare results. The CPU is an older specimen, but it's a cool-running device, is slightly overclocked, and is a good representation of a processor that someone might use in an HTPC.

For graphics performance, we're testing with the same GeForce GTX 260 that we used in the previous article, once again to keep results comparable. We can't re-use the Radeon HD 4890 because 3D Vision only works with GeForce 3D Vision-ready graphics cards.

We'd like to show you how these games look in 3D and we're offering a way to experience the 3D depth without spending any cash on a 3D monitor. It is called “cross viewing.” The image on the left is for your right eye and the image on the right is for your left eye. A good trick to use is to hold your finger about halfway to the screen in front of the images you are trying to cross view. Focus your eyes on your finger and move your finger towards or away from the screen until there appears to be three identically sized images behind it instead of two. Then, shift your focus to the center image and move your finger out of the way. If done properly you will see what appears to be three images: a clear 3D image in the center and blurry 2D images on each side. For some people it is easier to accomplish this by increasing the distance between your eyes and the monitor. Not everyone will have success with cross viewing, but it is a nice option for folks who can experience it.

To get a better view, click on the cross view image for a pop-up window that features a larger version.

For viewers who can't wrap their eyes around cross viewing, these images can still be used to point out any anomalies between right- and left-perspective views.

3D Test System CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E7200 (Wolfdale), 2.53 GHz, 3 MB Shared L2 Cache; Overclocked to 2.61 GHz @ 275 MHz FSB Motherboard Asus P5N7A-VM, nForce 730i, BIOS 512 Networking Onboard Gigabit LAN controller Memory Kingston PC2-6400 2 x 2,048 MB, 330 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-2T Graphics Radeon HD 4890 Reference850 MHz Core, 975 MHz Memory, 1 GB GDDR5Asus GeForce ENGTX260 Matrix 576 MHz Core, 1,242 MHz Shaders, 999 MHz Memory, 796 MB GDDR3 Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA500 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s Power Thermaltake Toughpower 1200 W1200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91 Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 32-bit, SP2 DirectX version DirectX 10 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 10.2, Nvidia GeForce 196.21 (TriDef and iZ3D benchmarks) and 257.21 (3D Vision benchmarks)