Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

Hitachi recently started shipping a pair of 4 TB hard drives. We can see that they're pretty expensive, but how do they compare to existing 3 TB models in other ways? It’s time for a comprehensive overview of today's high-capacity hard drive offerings.

Benchmark Results: Access Times And 4 KB Random I/O

Access Time

Hard drive access times do not improve much generationally. Typically, access times are limited by the hardware's ability to relocate read and write heads. 

You want a system drive able to access data quickly, which is why even smaller SSDs are perfect for hosting operating systems and frequently-used apps. As far as typical storage applications go, it doesn't matter much whether a given disk achieves 15 or 18 ms accesses.

4 KB Random I/O

One of the most important I/O benchmarks is a drive’s ability to handle 4 KB random I/O activity. Memory pages typically have a 4 KB size and hard drive sector sizes moved from 512 bytes to 4 KB, making this block size important.

Although we see significant differences between the various drives and their performance in 4 KB random I/O, the results remain outright pathetic compared to modern SSDs, many of which push tens of thousands of IOPS. Again, we can only conclude that these high-capacity drives are best for pure storage applications.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jsowoc 25 April 2012 11:39
    Good review.

    Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
  • JOSHSKORN 25 April 2012 12:20
    I'm curious, can you install Windows 7 x64 to these 4 TB drives and will the full drive be recognized? With the latest motherboards, of course.

    At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
  • Darkerson 25 April 2012 12:31
    Nice review. I could use a few of those, but until they have more competition and the prices come down, I can wait.
  • blackbirden 25 April 2012 12:54
    Ony thing i miss from the review is noice level, atleast a subjective one for all who uses them in a htpc or mediastation, do you have any comments on the noice?
  • kinggremlin 25 April 2012 12:56
    Not sure if there is some sort of pricing glitch going on at Newegg right now, but the Hitachi 7K3000 is currently about $400 plus $7 shipping. That's doesn't sound like the value sweet spot this article mentions multiple times for the 3TB capacities. As also mentioned here, for drives this size, speed is not the be-all-end-all. The $300 Hitachi 5400RPM 4TB drive looks like a much better buy than $407 for a 7K3000.
  • Achoo22 25 April 2012 13:54
    I'm pretty disappointed that there aren't multiple points of note regarding expected drive lifetimes, warranties, and return policies in this roundup.

    I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
  • 25 April 2012 13:55
    I have one 3TB Hitachi and several (>20) 2 TBs mixed from Seagate and WD. I'm impressed with 3TB Hitachi drive, and also I'm very disappointed by Seagate which cut their warranties to 1 year. No more Seagate in my home NAS until they improve the offering. Sorry Seagate, I was a Seagate-only user until you screw up with 7200.11, take advantage of the flooding, rised the prices and cut the warranties.
  • Achoo22 25 April 2012 13:56
    blackbirdenOny thing i miss from the review is noice level, atleast a subjective one for all who uses them in a htpc or mediastation, do you have any comments on the noice?There hasn't been a truly loud hard drive on the market for many years. It shouldn't be an issue.
  • outlw6669 25 April 2012 14:44
    Achoo22There hasn't been a truly loud hard drive on the market for many years. It shouldn't be an issue.My Hitachi 2TB drives beg to differ.
    When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
  • jacknoll 25 April 2012 15:41
    If someone could clear up this thing for me:

    I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.

    Thanks.
