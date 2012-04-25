Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

4 TB: Hitachi Deskstar 5K4000 (HDS5C4040ALE360)
The new Deskstar 4K4000 offers 4 TB of capacity with a 5400 RPM spindle speed. It employs a SATA 6Gb/s interface and 32 MB cache, which is pretty much standard today. Like the prior xK3000 generation, the 4K5000 is based on a five-platter design, meaning that we shouldn't expect to see the lower power consumption. However, it does, in fact, demonstrate remarkable power attributes. The Deskstar 5K4000 requires the least power of all 3+ TB hard drives at idle and under common workloads. Unlike Seagate’s and Western Digital's 3 TB offerings, the Deskstar 5K4000 is designed for 24/7 operation.
Hitachi specifies an idle power requirement of 4.9 W, which is pretty impressive when you consider that this is a five-platter design. A media transfer rate of 161 MB/s is fairly nice as well, translating to a 131 MB/s net transfer rate, measured by h2benchw. Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda LP is a faster option, though, thanks to its 5900 RPM spindle.
We like the fact that Hitachi is not trying to optimize its drives for I/O performance anymore. This is a discipline ruled by SSDs now, outperforming hard drives in each and every possible benchmark by up to 100x. Instead, Hitachi creates a typical high-capacity storage drive that delivers nice throughput and decent robustness.
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
Thanks.