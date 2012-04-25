Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

4 TB: Hitachi Deskstar 5K4000 (HDS5C4040ALE360)

The new Deskstar 4K4000 offers 4 TB of capacity with a 5400 RPM spindle speed. It employs a SATA 6Gb/s interface and 32 MB cache, which is pretty much standard today. Like the prior xK3000 generation, the 4K5000 is based on a five-platter design, meaning that we shouldn't expect to see the lower power consumption. However, it does, in fact, demonstrate remarkable power attributes. The Deskstar 5K4000 requires the least power of all 3+ TB hard drives at idle and under common workloads. Unlike Seagate’s and Western Digital's 3 TB offerings, the Deskstar 5K4000 is designed for 24/7 operation.

Hitachi specifies an idle power requirement of 4.9 W, which is pretty impressive when you consider that this is a five-platter design. A media transfer rate of 161 MB/s is fairly nice as well, translating to a 131 MB/s net transfer rate, measured by h2benchw. Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda LP is a faster option, though, thanks to its 5900 RPM spindle.

We like the fact that Hitachi is not trying to optimize its drives for I/O performance anymore. This is a discipline ruled by SSDs now, outperforming hard drives in each and every possible benchmark by up to 100x. Instead, Hitachi creates a typical high-capacity storage drive that delivers nice throughput and decent robustness.