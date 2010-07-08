Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

Cooler Master Silent Pro M500: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

We had no issues while measuring the Cooler Master Silent Pro M500. The PSU meets 80 PLUS certification requirements with some margin. In fact, it comes quite close to qualifying for the Bronze logo. Efficiency only takes a small hit under full load at 115 volts; 81% is still okay. At the other end of the scale, at 25 W and 50 W, the Cooler Master PSU performs handsomely. At 50 W, it still achieves an efficiency of nearly 82% and falls only slightly under a 25 W load to 74 percent. The long hold-up times of 18 ms at 230 V and 19.2 ms at 115 V are also noteworthy.

The Cooler Master Silent Pro M500 is above average thanks to its efficiency at low loads, and its silicone-dampened housing make it especially suitable for use in compact computers in the office or living room. Additionally, the Cooler Master Silent Pro M500 is a reliable component, with good performance ratings for multimedia systems. Heavy users should consider that Cooler Master only provides one 12 V rail, though.