80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Antec High Current Pro HCP-850
The name of Antec's PSU leaves no doubt as to why it was developed: High Current Pro. The exclusive feature of the High Current Pro is its use of 16 AWG cables, which purportedly reduce resistance, increase efficiency, and improve power delivery. Antec's spec sheet heightens our expectations, which are already lofty given the company's claims. Each of four 12 V rails is designed for a current of up to 40 A. The combined power of the 12 V lines is 840 W, just slightly below the 850 W sustained output claimed by Antec.
The Antec HCP-850 comes in a compact paper box. The power supply itself and its cables are wrapped in a pouch. When it comes time to unpack the Antec HCP-850, the first things you notice are the workmanship of the dark blue housing and the partially-modular cable configuration. Only the lines for the motherboard, CPU, and two PCI Express connectors are hard-wired. The wire harnesses are designed as high-quality round designs, and they are comparatively long.
The number of connections also doesn’t give you anything to complain about; quite the opposite, in fact. With two eight-pin CPU power plugs, six 6+2-pin PCIe connectors, and nine SATA power leads, the manufacturer is very generous. Even the largest systems should have no problems connecting a large number of drives and graphics cards. The Antec HCP-850 is certified for both Nvidia SLI and AMD CrossFire X.
|Antec HCP-850
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|40 A
|40 A
|40 A
|40 A
|0.5 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|160 W
|840 W
|Total Continuous Output
|850 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
