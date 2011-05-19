80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Measurements: Antec High Current Pro HCP-850

Efficiency according to the 80 PLUS specifications.

Efficiency based on performance profiles.





The Antec High Current Power met most of our expectations in the test lab, albeit with small lapses. In our review of the efficiency values for the 80 PLUS Gold certification, the device showed no weakness. It was, however, slightly outperformed by the FSP and Seasonic models. The PSU's efficiency numbers at low loads makes it pretty clear that Antec optimized this unit for high-performance environments. Efficiency at 85 W is still a very respectable 81%, but it falls to 60% at a load of 25 W. This is the lowest score in the entire test field.

On the other hand, its rectification of ripple is exemplary. Antec clearly meets those specifications on all of its rails. In all other disciplines, the HCP-850 behaves just as you would anticipate from a high-quality power supply. The pleasantly quiet fan is nice as well; it successfully keeps the unit running cool without generating much noise.

Antec's HCP-850 is well-built performance-oriented PSU, suitable for inclusion in demanding gaming PCs. It's comparatively low efficiency under low loads is notable, but probably not a problem, given the target market. It sells for around $250 online, which isn't inexpensive. At the same time, it's fairly apropos given the competition and this unit's value.