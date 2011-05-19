80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Seasonic X-760

The Seasonic X-760 (from the manufacturer's new X series) employs a high-quality, yet simple design. The 760 W PSU comes with fully-modular cabling.

Despite its respectable maximum output, the X-760 isn't the priciest option in our roundup given its street price under $200.

As with all the X-series models, the fan doesn't kick in until a load of around 20% is reached. On this particular model, this means that the PSU operates completely silently up until you hit about 150 W of load. And even when the fan is working, the noise level remains pleasantly low.

The modular cable harness is long enough for more enthusiasts, and the number of output connections is also sufficient. With four 6+2-pin PCIe plugs, eight SATA connectors, and eight four-pin Molex leads, the PSU should satisfy users with single- and dual-GPU graphics configs, plus a number of hard drives and fans. The Seasonic X-760's single 12 V rail can deliver up to 756 W and handle a maximum load of 63 A.

Seasonic X-760 AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 63 A n/a n/a n/a 0.5 A 3.0 A Individual Output 6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 125 W 756 W Total Continuous Output 760 W Peak Output n/a

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3