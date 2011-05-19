80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Seasonic X-760
The Seasonic X-760 (from the manufacturer's new X series) employs a high-quality, yet simple design. The 760 W PSU comes with fully-modular cabling.
Despite its respectable maximum output, the X-760 isn't the priciest option in our roundup given its street price under $200.
As with all the X-series models, the fan doesn't kick in until a load of around 20% is reached. On this particular model, this means that the PSU operates completely silently up until you hit about 150 W of load. And even when the fan is working, the noise level remains pleasantly low.
The modular cable harness is long enough for more enthusiasts, and the number of output connections is also sufficient. With four 6+2-pin PCIe plugs, eight SATA connectors, and eight four-pin Molex leads, the PSU should satisfy users with single- and dual-GPU graphics configs, plus a number of hard drives and fans. The Seasonic X-760's single 12 V rail can deliver up to 756 W and handle a maximum load of 63 A.
|Seasonic X-760
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|63 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|125 W
|756 W
|Total Continuous Output
|760 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
